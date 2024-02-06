Out of the past: Jan. 31

KELSO, Mo. -- Firefighter Terry Lufcy sustained what appears to be a minor back injury yesterday when he fell through the roof of a Kelso home as he attempted to fight a blaze that gutted the structure. The home, about four miles south of Kelso on U.S. 61, was owned by Charlie and Diane Bond.
Cape Girardeau park superintendent Dan Muser says it isn't known what killed hundreds of fish in Capaha Park Lagoon yesterday, and it may never be known. City workers used nets to scoop dead fish from the pond.
C.J. Line, vice president of operations at the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. plant here, says production at the factory will resume next Monday with the return to work of about one-third of the workers who were laid off eight weeks ago.
State College receives the additional funds it needs to construct two additional 12-story dormitories in the complex in the former "Home of the Birds." The Housing and Home Finance Agency has approved an increase of $459,000 for the dormitory-construction program.
What is believed to have been an act of malicious mischief caused coach C.P. Harris and his Teachers College basketball Indians to spend virtually the entire night on the road in a blinding snowstorm. They arrive back home at 8 this morning, after playing a game at the Missouri School of Mines at Rolla, Missouri. They were delayed five hours after the left rear dual wheels rolled off the college bus when they were about a half-mile west of Cuba, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Burton Short says he expects to resign from office to go into the Army within a week; he has determined the County Court should name his successor.
The Cotton Belt and Iron Mountain railroads "fell out" at Illmo, and all kinds of wild rumors have been circulating about the disagreement. The trouble seems to have started some time ago, when the I.M. asserted it was paying too much for its part of the maintenance of the yards at Illmo and for repair work; the yards are owned by the C.B., and it does engine and car work and other work incidental to the terminal for the Iron Mountain and charges for it.
The famous Russian ballet dancers, who have been attracting so much attention and publicity in St. Louis, pay Cape Girardeau a visit early in the day, but just long enough to pass from the north end of the city limits to the south end; a special train, consisting of 12 cars, travels through Cape Girardeau at 7:10 a.m. over the Frisco Railroad.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
