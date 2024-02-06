Out of the past: Jan. 31

1992

KELSO, Mo. -- Firefighter Terry Lufcy sustained what appears to be a minor back injury yesterday when he fell through the roof of a Kelso home as he attempted to fight a blaze that gutted the structure. The home, about four miles south of Kelso on U.S. 61, was owned by Charlie and Diane Bond.

Cape Girardeau park superintendent Dan Muser says it isn't known what killed hundreds of fish in Capaha Park Lagoon yesterday, and it may never be known. City workers used nets to scoop dead fish from the pond.

1967

C.J. Line, vice president of operations at the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. plant here, says production at the factory will resume next Monday with the return to work of about one-third of the workers who were laid off eight weeks ago.

State College receives the additional funds it needs to construct two additional 12-story dormitories in the complex in the former "Home of the Birds." The Housing and Home Finance Agency has approved an increase of $459,000 for the dormitory-construction program.