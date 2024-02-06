Out of the past: Jan. 30

1999

CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. Coast Guard late yesterday morning reopened a section of the Ohio River north of Cairo to one-way traffic following a barge crash into a pier of the Illinois-Kentucky highway bridge; the motor vessel Megan Beesecker, owned by Northstar Navigation Inc. of Paducah, Kentucky, struck the pier about 5:10 a.m. Friday; one of its 12 barges sank; the barges were loaded with non-hazardous dry bulk cargo.

Researching the Cape Girardeau city code no longer requires a trip to City Hall and ample time to plow through a 3 1/2-inch thick tome; now the code of ordinance is just a few clicks away on the city's website; city manager Michael Miller calls it "another step toward a virtual City Hall."

1974

At a meeting last night, a first draft of a Cape Girardeau County emergency readiness report was distributed to about 20 county representatives and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson by Walter M. Clark and John F. Eveler, community projects officers of the State Disaster Operations office in Jefferson City; the two said normal emergencies can be handled by Cape Girardeau, Jackson and county agencies, but mutual planning and central coordination are needed; they said a disaster coordinator is needed for the area.

KASKASKIA ISLAND, Ill. -- A 60-foot break in a ring levee protecting a section of the lower part of this 17,000-acre Mississippi River Island was repaired last night after about 400 acres of land were flooded; according to a spokesman for the Corps of Engineers, 40 acres were flooded in the initial break, and this spread out to 400 before the gap was filled with rocks, logs, flash boards, sandbags and other materials