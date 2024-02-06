Out of the past: Jan. 30

An agreement between Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield and MedAmerica HealthNet Inc. stipulates that the local network won't be liable for losses on a state health insurance contract; the settlement also stipulates all of the doctors and hospitals contracted with MedAmerica HealthNet for the HealthNet Blue product will contract directly with Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield until at least Oct. 1; originally, provider contracts were scheduled to end March 1; MedAmerica HealthNet Inc., which filed for bankruptcy Dec. 31 because of the projected liability on the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan contract, will go through with its liquidation.
Gene E. Huckstep joins a small, prestigious group; Huckstep, who has been active in business, politics and civic organizations in Cape Girardeau County for more than 40 years, is named recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award; the award is presented by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during the chamber's annual dinner-dance held at the Show Me Center; accepting the award for Huckstep, who is unable to attend because of ill health, is his daughter Cheri Reed.
A race develops in the April 3 school board election, when Dr. H.O. Grauel, professor emeritus of Southeast Missouri State University, files as a third candidate for one of two open seats; other candidates are Mary Kasten, board president, who is seeking re-election to a fifth term, and Charles E. Woodford, a retired Air Force officer.
Should Broadway become a one-way street in order to curb traffic congestion and parking problems? Missourian readers are urged to express their views by writing to the newspaper's "Public Mind"; the letter-writing campaign was suggested at a Chamber of Commerce "gripe session" recently.
Sleet and freezing rain, forming an icy coating on the pavement and making driving hazardous, virtually halts traffic on Highway 61 south from Sikeston, Missouri; the icy conditions start about 8 miles north of Sikeston and continue on to the Arkansas border.
A good-sized, enthusiastic group of people gathered last night at Centenary Methodist Educational Building for a first rehearsal of an Easter cantata, and at the same time took preliminary steps to make their organization permanent by electing officers: chairman, Mrs. Robert R. Hill, and vice chairman, Rush H. Limbaugh Jr.; this group is made up of choir members from a number of churches, but those without a church home are also welcome to participate; director of the group is Frieda Rieck.
Missouri farmers have 9,434,000 head of livestock on farms compared to 8,872,000 in January 1922, according to E.A. Logan and Jewell Mayes of the Federal State Crop Reporting Service; the total value of Missouri livestock was $209,973,000 for January 1923 and $192,101,000 for January 1922; farmers of Cape Girardeau County have on hand 6,420 horses, 4,500 mules, 6,500 milk cows, 14,300 other cattle, 4,670 sheep and 40,530 hogs.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Service announces that free vaccinations for smallpox will be offered to employees of the International Shoe factory; the vaccine will be administered by Dr. E.E. Huber, health officer, at no expense to the factory employees; this step is being taken after the discovery of a case of smallpox near the factory; the victim was an employee of the plant.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
