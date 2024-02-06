Out of the past: Jan. 30

1998

An agreement between Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield and MedAmerica HealthNet Inc. stipulates that the local network won't be liable for losses on a state health insurance contract; the settlement also stipulates all of the doctors and hospitals contracted with MedAmerica HealthNet for the HealthNet Blue product will contract directly with Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield until at least Oct. 1; originally, provider contracts were scheduled to end March 1; MedAmerica HealthNet Inc., which filed for bankruptcy Dec. 31 because of the projected liability on the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan contract, will go through with its liquidation.

Gene E. Huckstep joins a small, prestigious group; Huckstep, who has been active in business, politics and civic organizations in Cape Girardeau County for more than 40 years, is named recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award; the award is presented by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during the chamber's annual dinner-dance held at the Show Me Center; accepting the award for Huckstep, who is unable to attend because of ill health, is his daughter Cheri Reed.

1973

A race develops in the April 3 school board election, when Dr. H.O. Grauel, professor emeritus of Southeast Missouri State University, files as a third candidate for one of two open seats; other candidates are Mary Kasten, board president, who is seeking re-election to a fifth term, and Charles E. Woodford, a retired Air Force officer.

Should Broadway become a one-way street in order to curb traffic congestion and parking problems? Missourian readers are urged to express their views by writing to the newspaper's "Public Mind"; the letter-writing campaign was suggested at a Chamber of Commerce "gripe session" recently.