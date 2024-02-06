Out of the past: Jan. 30

1997

Ursula is some proud mom; after giving birth to twin calves a year ago, Ursula outdid herself again: She delivered more than 200 pounds of healthy triplets; cows usually have a calf every year, but Ursula is three years ahead of schedule; her home is J-5 Simmental Farm near Altenburg, Missouri, operated by brothers Greg and Brent Jung and their father, retired football coach Milton Jung.

For Assistant U.S. Attorney Curt Poore, going back to work at Limbaugh, Russell, Payne and Howard is a bit like going home; Poore will leave his post as a federal prosecutor in Cape Girardeau in mid-March to become a civil lawyer for the Limbaugh firm; he was a general-practice lawyer there for three years after he graduated in 1990 from Missouri University at Columbia; before that Poore interned with the Limbaugh firm as a clerk while he was a political-science student at Southeast Missouri State University.

1972

The Rev. Dennis L. Heaney is installed as pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Pocahontas during the morning worship service; Dr. Elmer Nelson, president f the Illinois District of the American Lutheran Church, conducts the installation ceremony, and the Rev. Fred Schmucker of Cape Girardeau serves as liturgist; Heaney is a graduate of Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, and has served a mission congregation at Harrisburg, Illinois, for the past two years.

Lowery B. Miller has sold his interest in Sides-Miller Men's Store, 629 Broadway, to Gene Sides, who will continue to operate the business; the outlet has long been a popular one in the Broadway business community; Miller says he has no definite plans, other than retirement, for the future.