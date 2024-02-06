Out of the past: Jan. 30

Ursula is some proud mom; after giving birth to twin calves a year ago, Ursula outdid herself again: She delivered more than 200 pounds of healthy triplets; cows usually have a calf every year, but Ursula is three years ahead of schedule; her home is J-5 Simmental Farm near Altenburg, Missouri, operated by brothers Greg and Brent Jung and their father, retired football coach Milton Jung.
For Assistant U.S. Attorney Curt Poore, going back to work at Limbaugh, Russell, Payne and Howard is a bit like going home; Poore will leave his post as a federal prosecutor in Cape Girardeau in mid-March to become a civil lawyer for the Limbaugh firm; he was a general-practice lawyer there for three years after he graduated in 1990 from Missouri University at Columbia; before that Poore interned with the Limbaugh firm as a clerk while he was a political-science student at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Rev. Dennis L. Heaney is installed as pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Pocahontas during the morning worship service; Dr. Elmer Nelson, president f the Illinois District of the American Lutheran Church, conducts the installation ceremony, and the Rev. Fred Schmucker of Cape Girardeau serves as liturgist; Heaney is a graduate of Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, and has served a mission congregation at Harrisburg, Illinois, for the past two years.
Lowery B. Miller has sold his interest in Sides-Miller Men's Store, 629 Broadway, to Gene Sides, who will continue to operate the business; the outlet has long been a popular one in the Broadway business community; Miller says he has no definite plans, other than retirement, for the future.
Plans for an eight-room brick dwelling, to be erected by George Kimbel in the 1700 block of Bessie Street, are being prepared by Cape Girardeau architect Harold Long; construction of the Cape Cod style structure is expected to begin in the early spring.
Instructions to prepare the deed for transfer of Harris Field to the City of Cape Girardeau has been given by the War Assets Administration to its regional office in St. Louis; the deed will be delivered when the city meets certain requirements, chief of which is acquisition of 220 acres of land to provide facilities for improvement and expansion of runways; in the meantime, an interim permit has been issued giving the city use of the hangars and other structures not now used by State College for its veterans' housing facility.
John McCardel, musician who made many friends while here since Christmas, officiating as leader of the New Broadway Theater orchestra, leaves for Hot Springs, Arkansas, to make preparations for a trip to Europe; before leaving, McCardel announces that popular local musician Elmore Kassel, who plays saxophone in the theater orchestra, will accompany him on his European trip.
President Joseph A. Serena of the State College announces he has arranged for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to perform a concert here April 9.
-- Sharon K. Sanders