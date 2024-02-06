Out of the past: Jan. 30

1996

Tear down the vacant, vandalized old Saint Francis Hospital and replace it with a new federal courthouse; that is the suggestion of the Haarig Area Development Association, a not-for-profit corporation of businessmen in the Good Hope and Sprigg streets neighborhood; Dennis Meyer and Ted Coalter believe the move could pump new life into the run-down neighborhood where abandoned buildings are common.

The challenge before every lawyer is to persuade an audience, whether it be a jury or a judge, with a sincere argument, three generations of attorneys named Limbaugh agree; Rush H. Limbaugh Sr., his son Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. and grandson Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. presented the first lecture in the Joseph H. Low Jr., series yesterday at Southeast Missouri State University; the elder Limbaugh Sr. taped his words in advance, as he was unable to attend due to poor health.

1971

Senior Don Call closed out his collegiate basketball career Monday night, scoring a single point in a brief appearance in State College's 103-90 victory over Western Illinois; the 6-3 senior from Cape Girardeau has completed his degree requirements and, according to reports, will soon enter military service; the completion of Call's career deserves mention because he was a "walk-on" athlete, who never played high school basketball; last season, he made the varsity squad, appeared in all of the Indians' games and started quite a few; he finished the year with an 11.4 points per game average and led the squad in rebounds with a 7.1 per game average.

A shortage of on-road patrolmen has developed in the Cape Girardeau Zone of the Missouri Highway Patrol; it has reached the point where often there is no patrolman on duty for a few hours in the morning, and county sheriff's deputies have been forced to handle some of the patrol's traffic duties when major accidents occur.