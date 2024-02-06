Out of the past: Jan. 30

1993

The Cape Girardeau City Council is considering acquiring 51 acres at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Kingshighway, commencing a $4 million project to expand the city's parks and recreation facilities; the land would be used as a "general use community park."

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State Rep. Mary Kasten is sponsoring a controversial welfare return bill this session, which has been criticized by some legislators and social-welfare groups for penalizing children and low-income families; under the bill, there would be no increased Aid For Dependant Children payment for additional children, a move designed to end an incentive for welfare mothers to have more children.

1968

In a special session Monday, Jackson City Council approved an ordinance setting up a retirement system for city employees; the action followed an informal meeting with employees Jan. 12, and a vote by city employees Jan. 24 which approved the plan, 39-3.

Sizes of schools, inadequate assessments and low-grade teaching are among problems discussed at a hearing on school district reorganization held at State College; Rep. James I. Spainhower, chairman of the Missouri School District Reorganization Commission, says excellence in education in Missouri is becoming less a realistic possibility because of inefficient and antiquated school districts.