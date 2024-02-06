Out of the past: Jan. 30

1992

Southeast Missouri State University students will be paying more to live on campus next fiscal year; the board of regents has hiked room and board rates for the 1993 fiscal year; the new rates will amount to an 8 percent increase in fees for the average student and put room and board charges in the range of $3,000 a year.

Bob Neff of Cape Girardeau was presented the Distinguished Service Award of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees last night; the Boss of the Year award went to Cape Girardeau police chief Howard H. Boyd Jr.

1967

The Cape Girardeau County budget this year is a 52-page blueprint for county expenditures expected to total $641,149; like many things in a second-class county, the document is far different from a third-class county budget; the third-class budget was shorter and divided all expenses into six broad classifications; but the 1967 budget is broken down by office or account and shows approximately what each office will cost during the year.

City manager Paul F. Frederick said a study is in progress by the city that may lead to enactment of an air-pollution ordinance; a pall of smoke hangs over the city early in the day, produced, at least in part, by open burning of refuse.