Out of the past: Jan. 30

Southeast Missouri State University students will be paying more to live on campus next fiscal year; the board of regents has hiked room and board rates for the 1993 fiscal year; the new rates will amount to an 8 percent increase in fees for the average student and put room and board charges in the range of $3,000 a year.
Bob Neff of Cape Girardeau was presented the Distinguished Service Award of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees last night; the Boss of the Year award went to Cape Girardeau police chief Howard H. Boyd Jr.
The Cape Girardeau County budget this year is a 52-page blueprint for county expenditures expected to total $641,149; like many things in a second-class county, the document is far different from a third-class county budget; the third-class budget was shorter and divided all expenses into six broad classifications; but the 1967 budget is broken down by office or account and shows approximately what each office will cost during the year.
City manager Paul F. Frederick said a study is in progress by the city that may lead to enactment of an air-pollution ordinance; a pall of smoke hangs over the city early in the day, produced, at least in part, by open burning of refuse.
The fate of the annual Southeast Missouri high-school meet -- which every year brings thousands of pupils to Cape Girardeau on two weekends for scores of literary, scholastic, music and athletic contests -- rests with the schools themselves. Questionnaires have been sent to all the schools in the district asking for a definite answer on whether they will be able to participate in a meet this spring. Because of tire rationing, a lack of transportation may jeopardize the event.
In a recent issue of Life magazine, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Brucher of Cape Girardeau recognized a picture of their son, Robert H. Brucher, a Navy man, being served a cup of coffee by actress Myrna Loy. The article dealt with how Hollywood stars are doing their parts in canteens and other activities to help the war effort. Brucker was stationed at Pearl Harbor at the time of the Japanese attack.
Marooned all night on the transfer steamer Marquand, 150 sleepy and nearly famished passengers arrived in Cairo, Illinois, on Sunday morning; the boat was tied to the bank near Birds Mill for 13 hours because of a heavy fog that settled over the Mississippi River soon after it left Birds Point, Missouri, early Saturday evening.
The Jackson Commercial Club has before it several important business propositions; a shoe factory wants to locate its plant there, proposing to employ 400 to 500 people and manufacture about 3,000 pairs of shoes daily.
Sharon K. Sanders
