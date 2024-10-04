Out of the past: Jan. 3

1999

Snow and sleet conditions have subsided briefly in Southeast Missouri, but streets and sidewalks are still hazardous; hospital emergency rooms have been busy since the year's first winter storm started across the area about noon Friday, Jan. 1; by midnight Friday and early Saturday, snow and sleet covered most roads; medical personnel are seeing lots of fractures resulting from falls, as well as those injured in automobile accidents.

When Wehrenberg Theatres opened the West Park 4 Cine in 1983, its four screens and equipment represented the newest in movie-going technology; in July 1997, the company opened the state-of-the-art 14-screen Cape West across the interstate and relegated West Park 4 Cine to showing second-run movies for $1; it closes for good today after the last showing of "Rush Hour", "Urban Legends", "Meet Joe Black", "There's Something About Mary" and "Antz".

1974

As more freezing rain piles another slippery covering on city streets, Cape Girardeau residents are warned that the mail won't be delivered unless steps are cleared of ice and snow; "Two of our carriers fell on icy steps Wednesday and one was injured, requiring treatment at a hospital. We have instructed carriers not to deliver the mail if conditions of the steps are too bad and there is no railing," says Postmaster Wilver W. Wessel.

Last night's meeting was brief but momentous, as the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to accept the low bid of Superior Concretors Inc. for construction of a sewer replacement line to relieve sanitary sewer conditions in the west and north parts of the city; the project will be financed with federal revenue-sharing funds.