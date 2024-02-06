Out of the past: Jan. 3

Goodbye, Union Electric; hello, Ameren; a $1.2 billion merger plan, which was announced more than two years ago, received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission on the final day of 1997 for Union Electric Co. and Central Illinois Public Services Co.; a new holding company -- Ameren, short for American Energy Corp. -- came into being on day one of the new year.
More than 62,000 new jobs were created in Missouri in 1997; more than 1,000 of those new jobs emerged in Cape Girardeau County, and another 200 to 300 jobs were added in Bollinger and Perry counties; preliminary and unofficial figures indicate new jobs were counted in manufacturing, financial services, health care, warehouse, telecommunications and retail sales.
A kerosene-soaked carpet was found in a back room of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St., leading authorities to believe arson was the cause of a blaze that destroyed the center last night; although no firm estimate of damage is available, board members put the figure at approximately $25,000, a total loss; the fire started in the new addition, dedicated in April 1972.
A new elementary school building to serve the Fruitland-Pocahontas area of the Jackson School District will be constructed at Fruitland; contract details for purchase of the building site are completed by district officials; 14.27 acres will be purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hoffmeister for $15,697; the land adjoins property on which the present Fruitland School is located, extending to the south and east.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has authorized a 60-day trial service of a bus run through the Marble City Heights suburb and out Cape Rock Drive; Henry DeTournay, manager of Cape Transit Co., explained that residents of the area had petitioned for the new route.
The Missourian's Old Appleton correspondent, Joseph H. Schnurbusch, reports someone unloosened some kind of explosive, likely dynamite, in Uniontown, Missouri, on New Year's Eve; the resulting blast broke out 80 windows in residences and stores in the town; the work of pranksters is suspected, but state troopers have been called in to investigate.
Laying of tile on the roof of the new Teachers College Education Building, being rapidly completed, begins following the finishing of cornice work around the top; two weeks of work are expected to complete the roof, after which attention will be given to plastering and finishing the inside.
Al and Clarence Nenninger have purchased the meat market formerly owned by Theo. Kienstra on Good Hope Street and will operate a business there; the shop will be closed temporarily, until needed improvements are made.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
