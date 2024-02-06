Out of the past: Jan. 3

The snowstorm that dumped up to a foot of snow in some areas of Missouri missed Cape Girardeau during the day yesterday, but today's snow that began falling here about dusk accumulates to 2 inches by 9 p.m.; a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to continue through the night.
All five incumbents and two other candidates filed for five seats on the Jackson Board of Aldermen; announcing they would file for re-election were David Ludwig, David Reiminger, Glenn Oldham, Fred Leimer and Kerry Hoffman; newcomers filing for the board are Larry Cunningham and John Powers.
After 10 years of service in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, three of which were spent teaching at St. Vincent's College here, the Rev. Edward M. Graham has returned on assignment to his native Archdiocese of Philadelphia; he will live with his brother, the Rev. John P. Graham, who is pastor of St. Terese Parish in Philadelphia.
Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are drenched by a hard, steady rain -- measuring three inches in some parts of Cape Girardeau County -- while the northern sections of both states are blanketed by snowfall that amounts to more than a foot in some areas.
Herbert S. Wright, for 13 years a member of the faculty of Cape Girardeau Central High School, and who recently was discharged from the Army after completing more than two years of work in Army convalescent hospitals, is elected by the trustees as superintendent of Southeast Hospital; he will succeed True Taylor, who has taken a similar position in St. Louis.
The wide use of the new miracle drug, penicillin, locally has greatly reduced the supply on hand at Cape Girardeau's hospitals; the great demand for it in treating so many varied types of afflictions has kept the supply over the nation at a low point, physicians say; it is hard to obtain in quantity and is being rationed out to hospitals.
W.W. Juden of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, father of the Cape Girardeau Army officer who lost his life in the World War and for whom the Louis K. Juden Post, American Legion, here is named, will donate post colors to the local organization; word of the gift is received by Jack Hammond, post adjutant, in a letter from Juden.
Joe Dormeyer has sold his interest in the Rexall Drug Store in Jackson to his senior partner, Edward H. Kerstner, and has retired from the management of the business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders