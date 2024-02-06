Out of the past: Jan. 3

The filing period for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education opens and will continue through Jan. 31; board president Ed Thompson says he plans to seek a third term on the board; terms of Thompson and Lyle Davis expire in April, and Davis has said he is undecided about seeking another term.
Plans for a nightclub at 805 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau, which would feature nude dancing, sparks opposition from several residents, including the owners of nearby businesses; several people speak out against the strip bar, but city officials say if the liquor license application of Night Clubs Inc. is in order, the City Council must approve it.
The Cockpit, new restaurant operation at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, opened for business yesterday, and more than 150 patrons were served by Al Underwood's new facility; the new restaurant is managed by Virgie Kraust.
The College High Christmas Tournament ended last night with the 10th-seeded Portageville, Missouri, Bulldogs emerging from a throng of 16 teams as champions; Randy Long sparked a rally early in the fourth period that saw the winners stall over half the eight minutes as Portageville out-shot Scott County Central for a 49-41 verdict in the championship final.
LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Rilda Denton of Lutesville has received a War Department message advising her that her son, Pvt. Ralph Guthrie, 21, was killed in action Nov. 8 during fighting in France; in October, she had received a message saying her son was missing as of Sept. 22.
For the third time this winter, the streets are slippery in the morning, but Cape Transit Co. reports its buses have little difficulty negotiating their runs over the snow; more trouble was experienced twice in December when ice coated the streets; to assure operation this morning, a truck was sent out by the company to sprinkle cinders on Broadway hill and on some grades where stops must be made; the city also distributes cinders on hills, but the city forces don't get started as early as the buses begin the day's schedule.
It's a good thing classes will resume Monday, for police chief W.S. Segraves has declared war on roller skating and coasting on the city's sidewalks, as well as shooting air guns on the streets; Segraves' decision to put a stop to these practices was prompted by the numerous complaints he was getting from pedestrians.
Of all the Christmas presents Santa Claus brought to the people of Cape Girardeau, the public library heads consider the one from Mr. and Mrs. George L. Meyer the best; this gift was a 25-volume set of the works of Mark Twain, bound in green cloth.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
