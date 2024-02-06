Out of the past: Jan. 3

1995

The filing period for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education opens and will continue through Jan. 31; board president Ed Thompson says he plans to seek a third term on the board; terms of Thompson and Lyle Davis expire in April, and Davis has said he is undecided about seeking another term.

Plans for a nightclub at 805 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau, which would feature nude dancing, sparks opposition from several residents, including the owners of nearby businesses; several people speak out against the strip bar, but city officials say if the liquor license application of Night Clubs Inc. is in order, the City Council must approve it.

1970

The Cockpit, new restaurant operation at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, opened for business yesterday, and more than 150 patrons were served by Al Underwood's new facility; the new restaurant is managed by Virgie Kraust.

The College High Christmas Tournament ended last night with the 10th-seeded Portageville, Missouri, Bulldogs emerging from a throng of 16 teams as champions; Randy Long sparked a rally early in the fourth period that saw the winners stall over half the eight minutes as Portageville out-shot Scott County Central for a 49-41 verdict in the championship final.