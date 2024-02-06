Out of the past: Jan. 3

1992

Fears a critical shortage of fresh produce might develop later this month because of a whitefly infestation in California and Arizona are discounted by produce distributors and brokers; they say supplies of produce in area food stores should improve as prices return to near-normal winter levels.

Stating their work has only just begun, two incumbents on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education say they plan to seek re-election; Ed Thompson and Lyle Davis plan to file for election on the first day of filings, which open Tuesday.

1967

The Cape Girardeau post office during the past year handled more mail than ever before, a 5 percent hike from 1965, with the big upswing coming in outbound mail; the post office here in 1966 received or dispatched 20,488,000 pieces of mail.

The County Court, meeting for the first time as the administrative body of a second-class county, sets out immediately to solve some transitional problems; in major action the court gives the go-ahead for a move of the sheriff's office out of the courthouse to the county jail.