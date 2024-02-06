Out of the past: Jan. 29

1999

The Kelly school board has decided to seek a $4.5 million bond issue to build a new high school at Benton and furnish it; school patrons will vote on the bond issue April 6; a building committee made up of faculty, parents and students developed the bond issue proposal; bonds would be repaid over 20 years.

With two successful Neighborhood Watch programs already operating in rural Cape Girardeau County, formation of another is being explored in the Fruitland area; the Pocahontas Town Board will hold a public meeting Feb. 11 to discuss the proposed district; speaker will be Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputy Rob Watson, coordinator of the Neighborhood Watch Program in the county.

1974

Whether St. Joseph Catholic School in Scott City will remain open next year with lay teachers or be closed at the end of this school year will come before a vote of parishioners, but not before a campaign has been waged by the school board to inform them of the options; three religious sisters from the order of School Sisters of Notre Dame are currently teaching at the 50-year-old school, which serves 90 pupils in grades one through eight; however, the order has advised the school board that a shortage of sisters will mean they won't be staffing the school next year.

James J. Below of Delta, elected chairman of the central committee of the Cape Girardeau County Democrats last year, says he is resigning that post because of his candidacy for clerk of the Common Pleas Court in Cape Girardeau; a new chairman will likely be elected tonight when county Democrats meet in Jackson.