Out of the past: Jan. 29

1998

Trying to accommodate parents of Gordonville and Millersville, a proposal presented to the Jackson Board of Education Tuesday night designated South Elementary as a "town school" populated with children mainly from the Primary Annex and West Lane and Orchard elementary schools; if the proposal is approved, the boundaries of the outlying schools, including North Elementary School, will remain virtually untouched; in addition, Gordonville will remain a first-through-fourth-grade center, while fourth-grade classes at Millersville will be replaced with a kindergarten class.

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents approved plans Wednesday for the school to offer an industrial technology degree program in St. Louis; the regents also approved issuance of $8.65 million in revenue bonds to fund improvements to the recreation fields at Sprigg and Bertling, expand the Student Recreation Center, and retire the center's prior bond issue.

1973

Formation of a new association for subcontractors in the construction industry -- National Subcontractors Association Inc. -- is announced; the headquarters is in Kansas City, Missouri, but Cape Girardeau will be the location for one of the six branch warehouse distribution centers in the state; the local facility, for which a site is being selected, will provide from 12,000 to 14,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space.

A committee is searching for a new home for the Cape County Historical Society Museum, which has been in Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau for nearly 12 years; the committee, headed by Dr. Felix E. Snider, director of libraries at Southeast Missouri State University, will determine whether to move the museum into an existing building or to build a permanent location; the society was notified recently it would have to move the museum out of its room on the second floor of the courthouse because the court needs more space.