Out of the past: Jan. 29

1997

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission is looking to spend about the same amount this fiscal year as it did in 1996-97, but one difference is where the money will be going; commissioners must approve a budget by Friday and spent most of Tuesday's meeting working on the final draft; the biggest holdup is the sheriff's budget; Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell is asking for a budget of $972,693, an increase of nearly $200,000 over last year's approved budget; he has said he hopes to restructure the sheriff's department.

Managed health care has been in Southeast Missouri for only two years, and already a group of Cape Girardeau doctors is looking to make some changes; Physicians Regional Network LLC will be contracting with insurance companies and Cape Girardeau physicians to provide managed health-care services; it will offer services much like MedAmerica HealthNet, a physician hospital organization that is contracted with Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and more than 200 physicians in the area.

1972

Plans for expansion of the big Ralph Edwards Sportswear Inc., plant at 334 Broadview are under consideration, it is announced through the firm's attorneys, Limbaugh, Limbaugh and Russell; it is stressed the plans are tentative, with several factors involving a final decision; should the project be resolved, construction could begin within a few weeks.

Cape Girardeau County's two state representatives -- A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, and Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson -- favor the proposal to elevate Missouri's state colleges to university status, but have some reservations about the State Reorganization Commission's recommendation for a so-called super board governing higher education.