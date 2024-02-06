Out of the past: Jan. 29

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission is looking to spend about the same amount this fiscal year as it did in 1996-97, but one difference is where the money will be going; commissioners must approve a budget by Friday and spent most of Tuesday's meeting working on the final draft; the biggest holdup is the sheriff's budget; Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell is asking for a budget of $972,693, an increase of nearly $200,000 over last year's approved budget; he has said he hopes to restructure the sheriff's department.
Managed health care has been in Southeast Missouri for only two years, and already a group of Cape Girardeau doctors is looking to make some changes; Physicians Regional Network LLC will be contracting with insurance companies and Cape Girardeau physicians to provide managed health-care services; it will offer services much like MedAmerica HealthNet, a physician hospital organization that is contracted with Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and more than 200 physicians in the area.
Plans for expansion of the big Ralph Edwards Sportswear Inc., plant at 334 Broadview are under consideration, it is announced through the firm's attorneys, Limbaugh, Limbaugh and Russell; it is stressed the plans are tentative, with several factors involving a final decision; should the project be resolved, construction could begin within a few weeks.
Cape Girardeau County's two state representatives -- A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, and Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson -- favor the proposal to elevate Missouri's state colleges to university status, but have some reservations about the State Reorganization Commission's recommendation for a so-called super board governing higher education.
A petition signed by 23 residents and property owners in and near the 400 block of Broadway, which has been filed with the city clerk, requests the City Council take action to eliminate taxi cab stands in the block; the petition maintains the action is necessary "because of the noise during all hours of the night and the interference with normal traffic caused by location of taxi stands in this congested area."
Pushed in by a cold front bringing decidedly lower temperatures, a strong wing, accompanied by slashing rain, sweeps Cape Girardeau during the night, tearing small limbs from trees, but otherwise causing little damage; the same can't be said in the southern part of the state, where a mid-winter tornado rips through north central Arkansas and into the southern Missouri Ozarks killing at least six persons.
Friends in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have been notified of the death of the Rev. L.H. Davis, former pastor of the Methodist church in Jackson; Davis, 78, died at Arcadia, Missouri, on Jan. 14 after an illness of three months; he had been in the ministry for over 50 years.
Jack Scholfield, the pleasing singer who made many friends in Cape Girardeau while here assisting the Rev. A.B. Carson in conducting a revival meeting in the Baptist church, passed through Cape Girardeau yesterday on his way to Sikeston, Missouri; he will be assisting evangelist Oliver Reed with a revival in the Baptist church there.
