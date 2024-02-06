Out of the past: Jan. 29

1994

John C. Seay is the president of the new Golden K Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau, which was founded here this week; a charter presentation ceremony will be held Feb. 17.

A group of property owners who live in the vicinity of the Jackson municipal landfill are objecting to the proposed sale of the landfill to a private waste-management company; instead, they want the city to close the landfill immediately.

1969

Heavy smoke, sending a pall over the downtown area, and then flames shoot out of the old Midwest Dairy Co. building at 25 S. Spanish St., early in the afternoon as firemen fight to control the blaze; the building is owned by Hutson's Furniture Co., and was being used as a warehouse.

Highway patrol officers and two wrecker crews work gingerly in the morning shifting part of a potent cargo of 44,000 pounds of dynamite on an overturned tractor-trailer truck on Highway 61 south of Old Appleton; the task is complicated by heavy rain and lightning.