Out of the past: Jan. 29

John C. Seay is the president of the new Golden K Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau, which was founded here this week; a charter presentation ceremony will be held Feb. 17.
A group of property owners who live in the vicinity of the Jackson municipal landfill are objecting to the proposed sale of the landfill to a private waste-management company; instead, they want the city to close the landfill immediately.
Heavy smoke, sending a pall over the downtown area, and then flames shoot out of the old Midwest Dairy Co. building at 25 S. Spanish St., early in the afternoon as firemen fight to control the blaze; the building is owned by Hutson's Furniture Co., and was being used as a warehouse.
Highway patrol officers and two wrecker crews work gingerly in the morning shifting part of a potent cargo of 44,000 pounds of dynamite on an overturned tractor-trailer truck on Highway 61 south of Old Appleton; the task is complicated by heavy rain and lightning.
E.O. Schoembs of Cape Girardeau will go to Trinidad, Colorado, tomorrow to assume his duties as secretary-manager of the Trinidad Chamber of Commerce; Schoembs held a similar position with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Because wolves have been killing sheep, some Perry County farmers have organized a wolf hunt for tomorrow, with the drive to start at the head of Cedar Ford Creek before daylight; organizers are Joe Cleveland, Pat Kaufman, Bernie Mattingly and Clarence Nelson.
All prospects for getting temporary bridges over the two big drainage ditches that cut the Rock Levee Road south of Cape Girardeau were knocked cold yesterday, when chief engineer of the drainage district ruled that under no consideration would he permit the berm of the big levee to be cut; this means that this most important highway will remain closed to traffic until permanent bridges are constructed, which under the most favorable circumstances will take at least six months.
Influenza is again spreading in Cape Girardeau; by 2 p.m., the city clerk reports 14 new cases of influenza had been reported to him today, this being the largest number of cases reported in more than a week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
