Out of the past: Jan. 29

1993

Southeast Missouri State University's new $15 million College of Business Administration building looks great on paper, but turning it into reality may take some time; state construction money for the project wasn't included in Gov. Mel Carnahan's recommended budget for the 1994 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The Cape Girardeau County Area Medical Society has presented a $12,200 check to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center; the funds will assist the startup of the center's primary care clinic for children, which opened Nov. 9.

1968

Gene Penzel of Jackson was awarded the distinguished service award Saturday night at the Jackson Jaycees DSA and Bosses' Night Banquet; preceding the award presentation, Rep. Marvin E. Proffer introduced the guest speaker, Rep. Richard Rabbitt of St. Louis, majority house leader in the House of Representatives.

There's not much chance Cape Girardeau police will be getting a salary increase soon, says city manager Paul F. Frederick; he explains there's just not enough money in the budget; his statement comes after police chief Irvin E. Beard announced Friday he has had to scuttle the department's detective division because of an acute manpower shortage.