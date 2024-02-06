Out of the past: Jan. 29

Southeast Missouri State University's new $15 million College of Business Administration building looks great on paper, but turning it into reality may take some time; state construction money for the project wasn't included in Gov. Mel Carnahan's recommended budget for the 1994 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The Cape Girardeau County Area Medical Society has presented a $12,200 check to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center; the funds will assist the startup of the center's primary care clinic for children, which opened Nov. 9.
Gene Penzel of Jackson was awarded the distinguished service award Saturday night at the Jackson Jaycees DSA and Bosses' Night Banquet; preceding the award presentation, Rep. Marvin E. Proffer introduced the guest speaker, Rep. Richard Rabbitt of St. Louis, majority house leader in the House of Representatives.
There's not much chance Cape Girardeau police will be getting a salary increase soon, says city manager Paul F. Frederick; he explains there's just not enough money in the budget; his statement comes after police chief Irvin E. Beard announced Friday he has had to scuttle the department's detective division because of an acute manpower shortage.
Materials are being moved to the site of the Mississippi River crossing of the Texas-Illinois pipeline, south of Cape Girardeau, for construction of two additional emergency sections; the additional sections to be put across the river are emergency installations, making it possible to continue service, uninterrupted, should the main section give way.
Judge O.W. Statler is notified his resignation as public administrator of Cape Girardeau County has been accepted by Gov. Forrest C. Donnell; Statler has held the office nearly four years; his successor hasn't been named.
Frisco ticket agent John Neal has received a letter from his son, Frank, who recently completed a course in wireless at the Harvard Radio School, saying he had been assigned duty with Admiral Sims' fleet in the war zone and would leave shortly; the letter was written late last week, so it is believed he is on his way across.
Ed Coy, a druggist at Fornfelt, sustains three broken ribs in a fall at the Frisco passenger station in Cape Girardeau; Coy spent the afternoon here on business and was in the act of boarding the Cape Girardeau-Caruthersville, Missouri, train to return home, when he slipped and fell; he landed on his right side on a package of dishes he had been carrying, probably causing the fractured ribs.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
