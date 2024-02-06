Out of the past: Jan. 29

Citing the increasing threat to the financial and academic stability of the district, the Jackson School Board voted unanimously to seek voter approval of a 35-cent increase in the tax levy April 7.
A chance to serve her alma mater has persuaded Kathy Swan to seek a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Swan, president of Johnson Communications Co., filed yesterday for a one-year term on the board; she is the first person to file for the unexpired term of former board member Carolyn Kelley.
The Rev. George Schrader, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Jackson Route 2, delivers his farewell sermon; he has accepted the pastorate of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Freeport, Illinois; Schrader has served the Immanuel congregation for 3 1/2 years, coming from Springfield, Illinois.
Young people of Cape Girardeau sell bread for charity in the afternoon; about $1,200 will be turned over to the March of Dimes campaign from their efforts.
Greyhound Bus Line has leased a new, one-story brick building, owned by Anton Haas, at the southeast corner of Broadway and Ellis Street, and will move there from its present terminal in the Hotel Idan-Ha building within six to eight weeks; the company has taken a five-year lease on the building, formerly occupied by the Federated Store.
Forty-nine people in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have registered in the past two days as willing to give a pint of blood to the Red Cross for use in saving the lives of American soldiers on the field of battle; a mobile unit, supervised by a physician and five nurses, will be in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 18 and 19 to examine and take the blood of those who sign up.
William Ends, a Perryville, Missouri, baseball fan, is trying to divorce the Capahas from their old loves in Southeast Missouri and wheedle them into accepting a place in a new league to be formed with Cape Girardeau and Illmo as its southern terminus; making up the league would be teams from Cape Girardeau, Perryville, De Soto, Festus, Crystal City and Illmo in Missouri and Chester, Illinois.
Johann Sachs, one of the pioneer residents of Cape Girardeau County, died yesterday at his home on Sprigg Street Road, north of the city; Sachs was born Sept. 26, 1835, in Eisendorf, Estreich, Austria, and emigrated to this country when he was 30 years old; he lost his wife three years ago, and since that time Emma Geldmacher had kept house for him; she was raised by the Sachs family.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
