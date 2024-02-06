Out of the past: Jan. 29

1992

Citing the increasing threat to the financial and academic stability of the district, the Jackson School Board voted unanimously to seek voter approval of a 35-cent increase in the tax levy April 7.

A chance to serve her alma mater has persuaded Kathy Swan to seek a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Swan, president of Johnson Communications Co., filed yesterday for a one-year term on the board; she is the first person to file for the unexpired term of former board member Carolyn Kelley.

1967

The Rev. George Schrader, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Jackson Route 2, delivers his farewell sermon; he has accepted the pastorate of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Freeport, Illinois; Schrader has served the Immanuel congregation for 3 1/2 years, coming from Springfield, Illinois.

Young people of Cape Girardeau sell bread for charity in the afternoon; about $1,200 will be turned over to the March of Dimes campaign from their efforts.