Out of the past: Jan. 28

1999

Plans to reclaim the former beauty of the Jackson High School auditorium could be put into action as early as this summer; the oak paneling and golden-veined Ste. Genevieve marble in the lobby of the 563-seat auditorium will be restored, as will a seldom-used ticket booth that contains marble and oak accents; ornate bas-relief designs and decorative vent coverings found throughout the auditorium will also be preserved.

Daniel North, 24, has been named executive director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, a position he says he basically has been training for since becoming assistant to the director a year and a half ago; the appointment followed the resignation earlier this month of Greg Jones, who had been the Arts Council's executive director since August 1997.

1974

Weekend precipitation and a slight drop in temperature brought more speculation as to whether winter weather was over and whether the area should prepare for spring flooding comparable to that in 1973; most areas of the state received some form of precipitation over the weekend, ranging from freezing rain mixed with some snow to just rain; Cape Girardeau received .32 of an inch of rain Saturday and by 8 a.m. today had recorded another .52 of an inch since midnight; the river at Cape Girardeau is at 32.51 feet and rising.

A Cape Girardeau teacher is back home apparently unharmed by an armed man and woman who she said kidnapped her from the Del-Farms parking lot, 121 S. Sprigg St., about 7:45 Saturday night; her abductors forced the woman to drive them in her car to Owensboro, Kentucky, where they got out and fled on foot.