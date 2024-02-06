Out of the past: Jan. 28

1998

Improvements to the city's sewer, water and stormwater systems make up more than half of Cape Girardeau's proposed $80.5 million capital improvements program; the City Council is reviewing a draft of the program, a five-year plan outlining proposed capital expenditures for fiscal 1998 through 2003; the latest program allocates $45.39 million for sewer, water, stormwater and solid-waste projects; most of the funding -- $39.1 million -- comes from revenue bonds approved by voters and issued by the city.

Construction could resume in May on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge; the Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to open bids March 20 for jet grouting work to address a bedrock problem in the Mississippi River and construction of the Illinois approach span; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission could award contracts for the work when it meets April 3; the $50.8 million construction project for the main span of the bridge at Cape Girardeau was terminated in December by mutual agreement of the contractor and the Department of Transportation.

1973

A grant of $6,477 has been awarded Cape Girardeau County by the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation in the Department of the Interior to aid in the development of the County Farm as a park; these funds have been earmarked for development of approximately 109 acres of land at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Highways 61 and 34 in the east-central part of the county for outdoor recreational use.

Former operator of Mississippi Valley Printing Co. and Cape Girardeau Auxiliary Police chief for 12 years, Melvin R. "Bob" Eckelmann, 56, dies at Deal Nursing Home in Jackson; Eckelmann had resigned Nov. 1, 1967, from his job as chief of the auxiliary police because of poor health resulting from a leg operation.