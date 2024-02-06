Out of the past: Jan. 28

1997

Burglaries targeting elderly Cape Girardeau residents have stopped, but contributions to a reward fund for the capture of those responsible haven't; the last reported burglary of an elderly person here occurred Dec. 6 at the home of a 70-year-old woman; it brought the total number of such burglaries to 16 since they began in May; since the last burglary, $1,740 has been contributed by four area businesses and civic organizations to the reward fund; that brought the total to $8,340.

The Reynolds House, 623 N. Main St., will be included in a special French Colonial Heritage tour in May; Les Amis (The Friends), a not-for-profit French Colonial heritage support group, is seeking a partnership with the Missouri Division of State Parks and Missouri Division of Tourism for the project, which will feature a three-day French Colonial Heritage celebration in Eastern Missouri; the group plans a celebration featuring a lecture, tour and entertainment over the Memorial Day weekend in each of three cities -- one day each at Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve and St. Louis.

1972

Trees creak and crack under the weight of heavy ice cover, the aftermath of a major winter storm yesterday that brought freezing rain, resulting in widespread power failures in Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois; the ice-covered highways also result in a fatal traffic accident near Bloomfield, Missouri.

A new 12-page Cottrell offset press has been installed and put into operation by the Cape Girardeau Bulletin, a weekly newspaper, this providing printing in two sections to 24 pages and four-color work; it will also enable the firm to do catalogue and brochure production; the direct mail division has been moved from 421 to 430 Broadway.