Out of the past: Jan. 28

Burglaries targeting elderly Cape Girardeau residents have stopped, but contributions to a reward fund for the capture of those responsible haven't; the last reported burglary of an elderly person here occurred Dec. 6 at the home of a 70-year-old woman; it brought the total number of such burglaries to 16 since they began in May; since the last burglary, $1,740 has been contributed by four area businesses and civic organizations to the reward fund; that brought the total to $8,340.
The Reynolds House, 623 N. Main St., will be included in a special French Colonial Heritage tour in May; Les Amis (The Friends), a not-for-profit French Colonial heritage support group, is seeking a partnership with the Missouri Division of State Parks and Missouri Division of Tourism for the project, which will feature a three-day French Colonial Heritage celebration in Eastern Missouri; the group plans a celebration featuring a lecture, tour and entertainment over the Memorial Day weekend in each of three cities -- one day each at Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve and St. Louis.
Trees creak and crack under the weight of heavy ice cover, the aftermath of a major winter storm yesterday that brought freezing rain, resulting in widespread power failures in Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois; the ice-covered highways also result in a fatal traffic accident near Bloomfield, Missouri.
A new 12-page Cottrell offset press has been installed and put into operation by the Cape Girardeau Bulletin, a weekly newspaper, this providing printing in two sections to 24 pages and four-color work; it will also enable the firm to do catalogue and brochure production; the direct mail division has been moved from 421 to 430 Broadway.
For his work last year in helping those stricken with infantile paralysis and for other community achievements, Albert M. Spradling Jr., an attorney, was announced last night at Houck Field House as recipient of the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, presented annually to a man under the age of 36; the presentation was made by Harry Carey, St. Louis sports announcer.
Howard F. Flentge, former Cape Girardeau business man and recently a U.S. Navy test pilot, joins Cecil E. Dean in a company established in 1936 selling General Electric products; Flentge is a full partner and general manager of Dean & Flentge, 817 Broadway.
It's "Carnation Day" in Cape Girardeau; residents are wearing red or pink carnations in memory of William McKinley, martyred president, whose favorite flower was the carnation; tomorrow -- Sunday -- is the 79th anniversary of McKinley's birth; carnations are being sold on the street by Cape girls, the proceeds to go to the American Legion Auxiliary.
Eugene A. Hart, for the past five years general manager of the Missouri Public Utilities Company's business in the Cape Girardeau district, has resigned effective March 1; H.B. Newman manager of the company's plant at Poplar Bluff, will succeed him at the local office; a second man -- Arthur Abbington -- will also come here to help manage the company's affairs.
-- Sharon K. Sanders