Out of the past: Jan. 28

The Abundant Life Church in Gordonville broke ground yesterday in preparation for the building of its new childrens' home and multi-purpose facility; the 3,200-square-foot building, called The Shepherd's Cove, will be used as a temporary housing facility for troubled teens, a daycare center for children of substance abusers and a base for several of the church's existing programs.
Widowed Persons Helping Each Other, a new support group for men and women whose spouses have died, has been started at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson; the first meeting was held Jan. 14.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Feather-bedding and union jurisdictional disputes, along with inflation, are soaring costs on construction projects at New Madrid's St. Jude Industrial Park $93 million above estimates; Noranda Aluminum Inc., officials say they will pick up the tab on a 20% overrun in original estimates; this amounts to $17 million.
Galloping to the rescue and adding a feature that will provide Cape Girardeau County with a public health nurse for the first time, the Missouri Division of Health has provided $8,388.79 to continue the state's first stroke rehabilitation program in Cape County; the state sum will be augmented by $4,889.54 in locally contributed funds.
Governmental approval has been given for use of the barracks buildings at Harris Field to house war veterans who desire to attend State College, but details of the contract are to be worked out; Judge I.R. Kelso of the Board of Regents says the matter of assuring the city, in the formal contract, that housing of the students won't interfere with the airport portion of activities must be covered.
A. Max Hatfield, executive for the Southeast Missouri Area Boy Scout Council, is winner of the fifth annual Cape Girardeau Jaycees Distinguished Service Award; in addition to his work with boys through scouting, Hatfield was chairman of the last county War Chest Club, is song leader of the Rotary Club, is a member of the Presbyterian Church choir and an organization speaker.
Drilling for oil on the Brugger farm, just south of Jackson, is still going on, but the promoters say their money is about exhausted and operations will soon have to stop unless more funds become available; the depth of the well has reached 410 feet, and the water spouting out of the drill hole is liberally mixed with crude oil.
Ernest Vogel and his cousin, A.M. Vogel, of Pocahontas have purchased the old creamery building at that place; after replacing the old machinery with new, they will put the creamery back in operation; Vogel & Vogel propose to convert all milk produced in that section of the county into finished creamery products.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.