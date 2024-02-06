Out of the past: Jan. 28

1996

The Abundant Life Church in Gordonville broke ground yesterday in preparation for the building of its new childrens' home and multi-purpose facility; the 3,200-square-foot building, called The Shepherd's Cove, will be used as a temporary housing facility for troubled teens, a daycare center for children of substance abusers and a base for several of the church's existing programs.

Widowed Persons Helping Each Other, a new support group for men and women whose spouses have died, has been started at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson; the first meeting was held Jan. 14.

1971

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Feather-bedding and union jurisdictional disputes, along with inflation, are soaring costs on construction projects at New Madrid's St. Jude Industrial Park $93 million above estimates; Noranda Aluminum Inc., officials say they will pick up the tab on a 20% overrun in original estimates; this amounts to $17 million.

Galloping to the rescue and adding a feature that will provide Cape Girardeau County with a public health nurse for the first time, the Missouri Division of Health has provided $8,388.79 to continue the state's first stroke rehabilitation program in Cape County; the state sum will be augmented by $4,889.54 in locally contributed funds.