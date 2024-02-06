Out of the past: Jan. 28

A paddle battle may be brewing in Jefferson City, Missouri; Sen. Joe Moseley, D-Columbia, has introduced a bill that would outlaw corporal punishment in public schools; Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City schools allow paddling as a punishment, but it is rarely used.
Carol Keeler-Daniel was recognized for outstanding community service, when she was presented the Cape Girardeau Jaycees' annual Distinguished Service Award; Keeler-Daniel is a morning talk-show host on KZIM radio; she recently initiated a summer program for teenage girls, "In the Name of Love," at the Cape Girardeau Civic Center.
The district census office, which will be the control center for the head count this year in Southeast Missouri, opened yesterday in the Federal Building; the initial staff is made up of Byron W. Mercer, district manager; Mrs. Thomas N. Bass, administrative clerk; and Mrs. Raymond H. Vogel, clerk; the field supervisor, Ralph Mouser of Dexter, Missouri, is in training.
Missouri Utilities Co. directors and Union Electric Co. of St. Louis have agreed upon a stock exchange, which if completed will make the Cape Girardeau company a subsidiary of Union Electric.
The heaviest snow of the season in Cape Girardeau occurs, with 3 inches of flakes falling last night and today; the snow ushers in another cold wave, sending the mercury down to 13 degrees here and zero at Jackson; the snow, much of it melting as it falls, handicaps traffic considerably as roads turn icy; Broadway hill is particularly glassy.
LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Demmer of Glen Allen, Missouri, learn of the death of their son, S-Sgt. John L. Demmer, 29, who was killed in a crash of a C-47 transport plane in England on Jan. 4; Demmer was a flight engineer on an air transport plane and was based in England.
Ben Deitrich of Blue Ribbon Ice and Coal Co. has announced plans to construct an apartment building on lots in the 500 block of Washington Avenue, at a cost of around $6,000; the brick building will be two stories; two apartments, each of six rooms, will be provided; they will be equipped with running water, steam heat and other modern improvements.
Thirty new cases of influenza and one of pneumonia for the 24-hour period ending this afternoon are reported; it is stated every precaution is being taken against the spread of the disease; quarantine rules are being made tighter than in the past.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
