Out of the past: Jan. 28

1995

A paddle battle may be brewing in Jefferson City, Missouri; Sen. Joe Moseley, D-Columbia, has introduced a bill that would outlaw corporal punishment in public schools; Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City schools allow paddling as a punishment, but it is rarely used.

Carol Keeler-Daniel was recognized for outstanding community service, when she was presented the Cape Girardeau Jaycees' annual Distinguished Service Award; Keeler-Daniel is a morning talk-show host on KZIM radio; she recently initiated a summer program for teenage girls, "In the Name of Love," at the Cape Girardeau Civic Center.

1970

The district census office, which will be the control center for the head count this year in Southeast Missouri, opened yesterday in the Federal Building; the initial staff is made up of Byron W. Mercer, district manager; Mrs. Thomas N. Bass, administrative clerk; and Mrs. Raymond H. Vogel, clerk; the field supervisor, Ralph Mouser of Dexter, Missouri, is in training.

Missouri Utilities Co. directors and Union Electric Co. of St. Louis have agreed upon a stock exchange, which if completed will make the Cape Girardeau company a subsidiary of Union Electric.