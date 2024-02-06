Out of the past: Jan. 28

Douglas Berry, longtime elementary school principal at Scott City, has been named the district's new superintendent; he will replace Bob Brison, who announced his resignation last week.
More than 24 local burglaries were cleared following the arrest Monday of five persons by combined law enforcement agencies; a Cape Girardeau police officer stumbled upon the burgled gold mine Monday shortly after he made a routine traffic stop; one of the suspects was driving the car, which allegedly contained some of the stolen items.
A groundbreaking ceremony which had been planned for Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel is postponed; the chapel is housed in temporary quarters at Cape Rock Drive and Bel Air; the new chapel will be located directly across the street from the present facilities.
Plans are in progress for a drive to raise funds to help build a Lutheran nursing home on a site in the west part of Jackson; the first unit is expected to be a 60-bed nursing facility; the newly-formed organization holds an option on a 62.5-acre site, known as the Hartle tract.
Col. Howard N. Frissell, former Girardean, is a prisoner of the Japanese in Taiwan, a message from the adjutant general's office in Washington has advised his family; Frissell was in the Philippine Islands at the time of the start of the war; he originally was stationed on the island of Cebu in command of a regiment, but whether he was transferred elsewhere isn't known.
The Coast Guard office at St. Louis says it has had reports of photographers still taking pictures of bridges and war-industry centers in restricted inland waterway areas; in the vicinity of Cape Girardeau, the restricted area along the river is approximately 1,000 feet both upstream and downstream from the traffic bridge.
It is announced that beginning Feb. 1, the day train running between Illmo and St. Louis and the train coming from St. Louis to Illmo in the day time will be annulled; these daylight trains will be operated from Illmo south; on the Cotton Belt north there will be no daylight trains except the branch train from Goreville, Illinois, into St. Louis; it is also stated the Missouri Pacific accommodation train between Illmo and Cairo, Illinois, will be taken off Feb. 1.
Seven new members are received into the Cape Girardeau Home Guards company in the evening, making the full complement of 100 men nearly secured; custom-made uniforms -- consisting of a woolen or chambray shirt, excellent hat with cord and good puttee leggings -- should arrive here this week.
Sharon K. Sanders
