Out of the past: Jan. 28

1993

Douglas Berry, longtime elementary school principal at Scott City, has been named the district's new superintendent; he will replace Bob Brison, who announced his resignation last week.

More than 24 local burglaries were cleared following the arrest Monday of five persons by combined law enforcement agencies; a Cape Girardeau police officer stumbled upon the burgled gold mine Monday shortly after he made a routine traffic stop; one of the suspects was driving the car, which allegedly contained some of the stolen items.

1968

A groundbreaking ceremony which had been planned for Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel is postponed; the chapel is housed in temporary quarters at Cape Rock Drive and Bel Air; the new chapel will be located directly across the street from the present facilities.

Plans are in progress for a drive to raise funds to help build a Lutheran nursing home on a site in the west part of Jackson; the first unit is expected to be a 60-bed nursing facility; the newly-formed organization holds an option on a 62.5-acre site, known as the Hartle tract.