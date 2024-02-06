Out of the past: Jan. 27

1997

Twenty-five years of elaborate musical productions at Notre Dame High School inspired an elaborate thank-you yesterday to the woman who has directed those shows; drama and English teacher Cindy King was given a surprise party by more than 100 friends, students, former students and family members at the school gymnasium; she was seated in an easy chair at the foot of Notre Dame's stage, and a series of former students sang songs from some of the productions King has directed since 1973.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education gets its first look at the proposed redrawn attendance areas for the city's elementary schools; the board tables until Feb. 24 a proposal that tries to balance racial inequities in addition to reducing six elementary schools to five; board members want to hear concerns and suggestions from residents about the plan.

1972

Freezing rain forces Cape Girardeau public schools to close in the morning, but only after many pupils had already arrived; this is the first time a situation like this has developed in recent years, says Vince Raddle, director of elementary education; he says the weather's "bad timing" is the chief cause for the late announcement of the school closing.

If Cape Girardeau is to preserve its heritage, a historical survey of the city must be given the first priority, Jerald S. Stepenoff, a research analyst for the State Park Board, and W. Phillip Cotton, a St. Louis architect and historian, who headed such a survey, said at a meeting in Cape Girardeau last night; the two met with a revised Historical Advisory Committee which is to study methods of preserving historical sites and landmarks here and give recommendations to the City Council.