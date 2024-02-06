Out of the past: Jan. 27

Astronaut Linda Godwin will make her third space flight in March; the Oak Ridge native and Jackson High School graduate will be aboard the shuttle Atlantis on March 21 for a pre-dawn launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Atlantis will dock with the Russian space station Mir during the nine-day mission; while docked, the six-member crew is expected to transfer more than two tons of supplies and equipment for experiments from the shuttle to Mir; Godwin and another astronaut will walk in space to attach scientific equipment to the station's exterior.
The Cape Girardeau schools foundation board approves bylaws and, now, say members of the foundation board and the Board of Education, it's time for both entities to put aside recent controversies and get down to business.
March 2 has been set for the fifth bond vote to construct additional elementary school facilities in the Jackson School District; also on the ballot will be a choice of two sites, both adjoining the present Junior High School.
Cape Girardeau attorney John P. Bradshaw files as a candidate for the Republican nomination of circuit judge of the 32nd Circuit; the present judge, W. Osler Statler of Jackson, a Democrat, has indicated he will retire when his term expires at the end of 1972.
An attempt was made last night to burglarize a safe in the office of the Appleton Brewery Co. at Old Appleton; the burglars were apparently frightened away in some manner a few minutes before completing the job; there was about $350 in the safe.
Light floating ice fills the Mississippi River here, but towboats have no difficulty negotiating the channel, the ice floes being light enough for boats to split them apart.
Tom H. Lewis, who operates a farm about three miles from Cape Girardeau on the Gordonville Road, has won first prize in the farm management contest held at the University of Missouri-Columbia during Farmers Week; Lewis is a practical farmer with executive ability, keeping books on all his activities, keeping account of all receipts and expenditures, of crop rotations planting and harvesting results.
Jesse M. Strong of Cape Girardeau, who served efficiently as Missouri State Bank Examiner, has just assumed his new duties on the examining staff of the Federal Reserve Bank, with headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.
-- Sharon K. Sander
