Out of the past: Jan. 27

1996

Astronaut Linda Godwin will make her third space flight in March; the Oak Ridge native and Jackson High School graduate will be aboard the shuttle Atlantis on March 21 for a pre-dawn launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Atlantis will dock with the Russian space station Mir during the nine-day mission; while docked, the six-member crew is expected to transfer more than two tons of supplies and equipment for experiments from the shuttle to Mir; Godwin and another astronaut will walk in space to attach scientific equipment to the station's exterior.

The Cape Girardeau schools foundation board approves bylaws and, now, say members of the foundation board and the Board of Education, it's time for both entities to put aside recent controversies and get down to business.

1971

March 2 has been set for the fifth bond vote to construct additional elementary school facilities in the Jackson School District; also on the ballot will be a choice of two sites, both adjoining the present Junior High School.

Cape Girardeau attorney John P. Bradshaw files as a candidate for the Republican nomination of circuit judge of the 32nd Circuit; the present judge, W. Osler Statler of Jackson, a Democrat, has indicated he will retire when his term expires at the end of 1972.