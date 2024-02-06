Out of the past: Jan. 27

James R. Sides and Morris C. Montgomery, former Cape Girardeau mobile-home dealers, have won a $13.1 million verdict against the nation's second largest bank; Security Pacific Housing Services Inc., a subsidiary of BankAmerica Corp., has been found guilty of driving Cape Mobile Home Mart Inc. out of business in November 1991.
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Melvin Gateley wants county-wide restrictions on strip-tease bars; Gateley's call for action comes as Regina's House of Dolls, a strip-tease bar, plans to open Feb. 3 in Cape Girardeau.
The Kelly Transportation Co. has purchased six buses from Cape Transit Co. and will seek a permit from the city council to operate a city bus service; the buses are those used by Cape Transit on its city routes before abandoning the service last June.
Carroll L. Williams was named Outstanding Young Educator for Cape Girardeau and Kenneth L. Hayden was presented the Distinguished Service Award at the annual awards banquet and bosses night of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees last night; Williams is supervisor of physical education at College High School, and Hayden is vice president of the loan department at Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Robert Wilson, formerly in the U.S. Employment Office here, will have charge of Missouri's employment counseling program, chiefly for returning veterans, in the War Manpower Office; Wilson, who is from Cape Girardeau, will continue to have his headquarters at Jefferson City.
George W. Kirk of Sikeston, Missouri, treasurer of the Mo-Kan-Ark district of Kiwanis International, was the speaker last night at the meeting of the Kiwanis Club here; the program was given over to observance of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the organization.
A temporary League of Women Voters was organized last night, when an advisory committee of 11 met at the home of Mrs. H.L. Roberts in Cape Girardeau; it is planned to make the organization permanent at a mass meeting of women, to be called in the near future; the League is purely educational, the object being to instruct and inform women about government and politics of America, that they may become intelligent voters.
Representatives from Eastern Star chapters of several Southeast Missouri towns were here last night, and 91 of them signed a petition to organize a White Shrine of Jerusalem for Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
