Out of the past: Jan. 27

1995

James R. Sides and Morris C. Montgomery, former Cape Girardeau mobile-home dealers, have won a $13.1 million verdict against the nation's second largest bank; Security Pacific Housing Services Inc., a subsidiary of BankAmerica Corp., has been found guilty of driving Cape Mobile Home Mart Inc. out of business in November 1991.

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Melvin Gateley wants county-wide restrictions on strip-tease bars; Gateley's call for action comes as Regina's House of Dolls, a strip-tease bar, plans to open Feb. 3 in Cape Girardeau.

1970

The Kelly Transportation Co. has purchased six buses from Cape Transit Co. and will seek a permit from the city council to operate a city bus service; the buses are those used by Cape Transit on its city routes before abandoning the service last June.

Carroll L. Williams was named Outstanding Young Educator for Cape Girardeau and Kenneth L. Hayden was presented the Distinguished Service Award at the annual awards banquet and bosses night of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees last night; Williams is supervisor of physical education at College High School, and Hayden is vice president of the loan department at Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association.