Out of the past: Jan. 27

1994

Although the annual event is six months away, a couple of significant donations already have been made toward Riverfest '94; last week, Lady Luck Gaming Corp. announced a $7,500 donation toward the fireworks display; on Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau Riverfest Association got another boost with a $7,000 donation from the Boyd Gaming Corp., earmarked for "special river entertainment."

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Funds earmarked for the renovation of Parker Hall at Southeast Missouri State University were removed from a supplemental appropriations bill yesterday by the House Budget Committee; Gov. Mel Carnahan had recommended in his budget for fiscal year 1995 that $663,000 for the project be covered in a supplemental funding bill, which would provide nearly immediate funding.

1969

Yesterday's five-inch snowfall cancels classes at Cape Girardeau public and parochial schools; at Jackson about six inches of snow was measured.

It is reported a Cape Girardeau woman's car was struck by a sniper's gunfire Friday night as she was driving on North Kingshighway; the incident occurred opposite the Sunset Motel, and local police are investigating.