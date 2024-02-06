Out of the past: Jan. 27

Although the annual event is six months away, a couple of significant donations already have been made toward Riverfest '94; last week, Lady Luck Gaming Corp. announced a $7,500 donation toward the fireworks display; on Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau Riverfest Association got another boost with a $7,000 donation from the Boyd Gaming Corp., earmarked for "special river entertainment."
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Funds earmarked for the renovation of Parker Hall at Southeast Missouri State University were removed from a supplemental appropriations bill yesterday by the House Budget Committee; Gov. Mel Carnahan had recommended in his budget for fiscal year 1995 that $663,000 for the project be covered in a supplemental funding bill, which would provide nearly immediate funding.
Yesterday's five-inch snowfall cancels classes at Cape Girardeau public and parochial schools; at Jackson about six inches of snow was measured.
It is reported a Cape Girardeau woman's car was struck by a sniper's gunfire Friday night as she was driving on North Kingshighway; the incident occurred opposite the Sunset Motel, and local police are investigating.
First Lt. Frank B. Hawkins of the Army Air Forces, who escaped from a prisoner of war camp in Europe, is here for a visit with friends and to recuperate from a leg injury he sustained in making his escape; Hawkins, whose home is at Toledo, Ohio, was serving as co-pilot on an American B-25 bomber when he was shot down over the Mediterranean, between Africa and Sicily.
Joe Caldwell, who has been stationed in Madison County, will become farm extension agent of Scott County on Feb. 15; he will succeed A.J. Renner, who will become a special representative of the Scott County Milling Co.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. F.D. Gardner has appointed Louis Houck of Cape Girardeau as a member of the board of regents of the State Normal School to succeed himself, and Dr. T.C. Allen of Bernie, Missouri, a member to succeed F.M. Norman of Dexter, Missouri; Houck has been a member of the board for 32 years; for 30 years he has been president of the board.
Claude Clark, proprietor of the T.E. Clark Music Store, left Sunday on a trip to New York, Boston, Camden, New Jersey, Chicago and other points in the interest of his business; he was called to Boston by the piano company he represents to arrange for a resumption of business; piano houses were put out of business by the war, being unable to get materials for their manufacture.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
