Out of the past: Jan. 27

Workers are dismantling a 180-foot storage building near Kingshighway and Independence Street, which the city of Cape Girardeau purchased from Wolohan Lumber; J.W. Strack Construction will reassemble 168 feet of the building near the city's public works building on North Kingshighway, where it will be used as an open garage for waste disposal trucks.
A new taxi coupon program began Monday that will benefit students of Southeast Missouri State University; university students can now get around town for the price of a 50-cent one-way ticket.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Chamber of Commerce, by resolution last night, called for an Army Corps of Engineers investigation into the toll rates for the Chester, Illinois, bridge; the span is owned by the city of Chester and connects that Mississippi River community with Perry County.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department's detective division has been dissolved because of an acute manpower shortage; Police Chief Irvin E. Beard explains the department is so short of men that two out of three detectives have had to be assigned to fill jobs normally handled by uniformed officers; a third detective continues to work full-time with another officer as an aide.
The Dorsa Dress Co., announces it plans to start making skirts for the WAACS, under a government contract, either Monday or Tuesday; a call is issued for 250 workers, with experienced women and girl workers desired.
A preliminary inspection of about 20 or more restaurants has been completed by the medical staff of Harris Field; the purpose of the inspection is to seek the cooperation of restaurant operators in maintaining approved sanitary conditions at places where aviation cadets, while on leave from the field, may take their meals.
An announcement in Washington says another giant pipeline will be constructed, paralleling the one recently completed; this means the new pipeline will pass through Dunklin, Stoddard ad Scott counties, crossing the Mississippi River at a point south of Cape Girardeau.
In an effort to conserve fuel, several congregations combine their evening services; the Grace Evangelical and the German Methodists will worship at the latter's church in the evening; likewise a union service attended by several denominations is held at the First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Thomas Bateman of Shelby, South Carolina, preaching the sermon.
About 200 men and a few women attend the mass meeting at the Park Theater in the afternoon to hear an explanation of the working of a commission form of government from O.D. Royse of Joplin, Missouri; after hearing Royse, the crowd votes that the commission form is favored for Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
