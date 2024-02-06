Out of the past: Jan. 27

1993

Workers are dismantling a 180-foot storage building near Kingshighway and Independence Street, which the city of Cape Girardeau purchased from Wolohan Lumber; J.W. Strack Construction will reassemble 168 feet of the building near the city's public works building on North Kingshighway, where it will be used as an open garage for waste disposal trucks.

A new taxi coupon program began Monday that will benefit students of Southeast Missouri State University; university students can now get around town for the price of a 50-cent one-way ticket.

1968

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Chamber of Commerce, by resolution last night, called for an Army Corps of Engineers investigation into the toll rates for the Chester, Illinois, bridge; the span is owned by the city of Chester and connects that Mississippi River community with Perry County.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department's detective division has been dissolved because of an acute manpower shortage; Police Chief Irvin E. Beard explains the department is so short of men that two out of three detectives have had to be assigned to fill jobs normally handled by uniformed officers; a third detective continues to work full-time with another officer as an aide.