Out of the past: Jan. 27

1942

City Commissioner R.E. Beckman said a project to re-slope the banks of the lagoon at Fairground Park and to rip-rap the edges probably will be started tomorrow; a WPA appropriation has been set up for the job, which will employ about 20 men; concrete blocks will be used to rip-rap the banks.

Unnaturalized people 14 years and older, living in the United States, if they came from countries now at war against this nation, must apply at the post office or county seat for an alien certificate of identification.

1917

The Republican newspaper is in receipt of a letter from Capt. Harry Bridges stating he has proposed to the penitentiary committee of the House of Representatives, of which he is a member, that a strawboard factory be built in Cape Girardeau for the employment of convict labor; such factories usually are on a river or lake, as they require a vast amount of water; the straw first is rotted in large vats and unless the plant is on a running stream, it is a problem to get rid of the foul water that comes from the vats; for this reason, Cape Girardeau would be an ideal location for such a factory.

Lee Bagby, chief clerk to Frisco freight agent Warren Baker of Cape Girardeau, has tendered his resignation in order to accept a position in the offices of the Portland Cement Co.; Ed Willer, now employed in the Frisco office at Chaffee, Missouri, will succeed him.

