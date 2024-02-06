Out of the past: Jan. 26

1999

A Canadian aircraft manufacturer -- Zenair -- is expected to announce soon it will open a manufacturing plant at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; Zenair, headquartered in Toronto, is considering the airport for a plant to manufacture a two-seat training aircraft.

Cheryl and Erin Oberhaus have some of the best seats in town to see Pope John Paul II; the pope arrives in St. Louis this afternoon; the Cape Girardeau mother and daughter will be seated in the front row at the Kiel Center where the pope is scheduled to speak at tonight's youth rally; during the rally, Erin, 15, will stand on the stage with the 78-year-old pontiff to receive a blessing; in just a few days she will undergo another round of chemotherapy treatment to help control lupus.

1974

Cape Girardeau County's two state representatives are split over whether the autonomy of Southeast Missouri State University would be threatened by a higher education "superboard" proposed as part of the controversial reorganization of the executive branch of state government; Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, opposes the board, but Rep. Gary W. Rust, R-Cape Girardeau, favors it.

The City of Cape Girardeau will be denied intervention in Jackson's annexation suit; in letters mailed simultaneously to Jackson city attorney Kenneth L. Waldron and Cape Girardeau city attorney Thomas Utterback, Cape County Circuit Court Judge Stanley A. Grimm disclosed he will rule against Cape Girardeau's motion of intervention and issue a decision Feb. 4; Grimm has had the motion under advisement since early October; Jackson proposes to annex approximately 3,400 acres into its existing 2,100 acres of corporate city limits.