Out of the past: Jan. 26

1998

Efforts are moving forward to create a one-stop referral network for people trying to access social service agencies and fill special needs in Cape Girardeau County; United Way director Nancy Jernigan says an executive committee has been formed to devise an information and referral network in the county.

Two Catholic elementary schools in Cape Girardeau have recognized the Rev. James A. Seyer and postal service employee Kevin Cracraft as distinguished graduates; St. Mary Cathedral School presented the Distinguished Graduate Award to Seyer; St. Vincent de Paul Grade School gave its Distinguished Graduate Award to Cracraft, who graduated from the school in 1973.

1973

Mr. and Mrs. Art Siemers and Mrs. Robert Naeter appear before the Cape Girardeau County Court, saying they hope to form a steering committee early next week to organize a petition drive for formation of a rural Cape County fire district; the group asks the court if the present firefighting equipment of the Office of Disaster Planning can be continued in service until a fire district is organized and operational.

A second candidate has filed for one of the two seats open on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education for the April 3 school election; Charles E. Woodford, a retired Air Force officer, is seeking one of the three-year posts; Mary Kasten, board president, previously filed for re-election to a fifth term on the board.