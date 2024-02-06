Out of the past: Jan. 26

Two sacred cantatas by Johann Sebastian Bach are presented in the afternoon at St. Mark Lutheran Church; contralto Marsha Caughlan, a graduate student in music at Southeast Missouri State University, is principal soloist; she organized the performance as a creative project in partial fulfillment of requirements for a master's degree in music education.
Supporters of the arts want to build a performing arts center large enough to land Broadway shows at Southeast Missouri State University; the center could be built on the north end of the university campus near the Show Me Center; it would cost $20 to $50 million, says Dr. Robert Fruehwald, chairman of the university's music department.
JEFFERSON CITY -- State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, has dropped his proposal for a 21-member State Board of Higher Education and replaced it with a nine-member board recommendation; the switch occurred yesterday as the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to hear testimony on a State Reorganization Commission proposal for sweeping changes in Missouri's higher education system; Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College at Cape Girardeau, declares: "I am opposed to any super board -- whether it's nine members or 29."
A former Cape Girardean employed as a maintenance man by Rhodes Oil Co., Highway 61 North, was killed yesterday, when sparks from a welding torch touched off an explosion and fire at an empty fuel storage tank in St. Louis; the victim, James K. Huckstep, 30, of Scott City was one of three men dismantling the tank when the accident occurred; the other men -- Charles Nenninger and Bob Miller -- escaped injury.
With the mercury rising as high as 57 degrees, some Girardeans don sports shirts and take to the great outdoors; evidence that "spring weather" is more than appreciated is found at Cape Rock, where sightseers, bicyclists and picnickers are found in good numbers.
The Rev. Thomas K. Simms, associational pastor of the Cape-Stoddard County Baptist Association, will present an exhibition of his sculptures and paintings Tuesday in Room 304 of the Agriculture Building at State College; recipient of numerous awards for his artwork, Simms has exhibited in many of the large galleries of the country.
Cape Girardeau County officers are distributing ballots to the various precincts in the county for the special election next Tuesday, when voters will make their selection of delegates for the convention that will draft a new constitution for Missouri.
Two members of the Teachers College faculty are injured by falls caused by slippery sidewalks; Mary Stewart, dean of women, is in the hospital here with a broken arm as a result of a fall on an ice-covered walk in front of Leming Hall; Sadie Kent, head librarian of the college, also sustains a broken arm when she falls near the same place Stewart was hurt; Kent is able to resume her work after the fracture is reduced.
-- Sharon K. Sanders