Out of the past: Jan. 26

1997

Two sacred cantatas by Johann Sebastian Bach are presented in the afternoon at St. Mark Lutheran Church; contralto Marsha Caughlan, a graduate student in music at Southeast Missouri State University, is principal soloist; she organized the performance as a creative project in partial fulfillment of requirements for a master's degree in music education.

Supporters of the arts want to build a performing arts center large enough to land Broadway shows at Southeast Missouri State University; the center could be built on the north end of the university campus near the Show Me Center; it would cost $20 to $50 million, says Dr. Robert Fruehwald, chairman of the university's music department.

1972

JEFFERSON CITY -- State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, has dropped his proposal for a 21-member State Board of Higher Education and replaced it with a nine-member board recommendation; the switch occurred yesterday as the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to hear testimony on a State Reorganization Commission proposal for sweeping changes in Missouri's higher education system; Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College at Cape Girardeau, declares: "I am opposed to any super board -- whether it's nine members or 29."

A former Cape Girardean employed as a maintenance man by Rhodes Oil Co., Highway 61 North, was killed yesterday, when sparks from a welding torch touched off an explosion and fire at an empty fuel storage tank in St. Louis; the victim, James K. Huckstep, 30, of Scott City was one of three men dismantling the tank when the accident occurred; the other men -- Charles Nenninger and Bob Miller -- escaped injury.