Out of the past: Jan. 26

1996

A 17-year-old and two juveniles were taken into custody yesterday in connection with one of the worst cases of vandalism in the history of Old Lorimier Cemetery; the man was charged with felony property damage, while the juveniles, boys ages 14 and 16, were cited into juvenile court accused of the offense; about 116 tombstones and grave markers were damaged Nov. 28; vandals gained access to the cemetery by crawling under a chain-link fence, police said; more arrests are anticipated.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has appointed two new members to the Planning and Recreation Board, which oversees the County Park on Highway 61: Virgil Chirnside and David Hitt; John Allgood and Board Chairman Bob Wilhite are the other members of the board.

1971

John D. Meier, a guidance counselor at Cape Girardeau Central High School, has been named Outstanding Young Educator of the Year by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees; he received $100 and a plaque at the Jaycees' 1971 awards banquet last night, when another coveted prize -- the Distinguished Service Award -- was presented to Jerry Reynolds.

William H. Shaw of Sikeston, Missouri, District 10 engineer of the State Highway Department, spoke last night at a meeting of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; he explained the ambitious 12-year highway construction plan, which involves 2,200 miles of roads at a cost of $1.4 billion; the proposal is before the Missouri Legislature and likely will face a ballot box test before it becomes reality.