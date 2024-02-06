Out of the past: Jan. 26

Notre Dame will be replaced within the next few years by a Catholic high school that will be built on a 30-acre site in the Cape Girardeau area near Interstate 55; the site hasn't been chosen; school officials expect to finalize plans and begin a fund-raising campaign over the next few years for the one-story, $4.5 million facility.
After 14 years as a member of the minority party, U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson is enjoying a benefit of being a member of the majority party: the chance to preside over House proceedings; Emerson was among Republicans chosen to preside over some of the opening day events in the U.S. House Jan. 4.
Final approval is given to a general county budget of $788,353 and a roads budget of $272,725 by the Cape Girardeau County Court; the tax levy for the county general revenue fund will remain at 46 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the same as 1969.
"The Old and the New," depicting the 50 years' history of the Cape Girardeau Central High School yearbook, the Girardot, was the theme of the annual Girardot dance held Saturday night at the Arena Building; Danel Cotner, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dan B. Cotner, was crowned Girardot queen by Lee Bukstein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bukstein.
Mrs. A.W. Harrison of Cape Girardeau has been appointed by Circuit Judge J.C. McDowell to the Cape County Welfare Board, succeeding the late Mrs. Linder Miller; other members of the board are Mrs. Walter Kasten and Mrs. W.H. Wolters of Jackson, and Mrs. E.G. Gramling and Mrs. L.J. Pott of Cape Girardeau; the board makes official inspections of the city jail at Cape Girardeau, the county jail at Jackson and the County Home.
A recent guest at a Cape Girardeau hotel was mechanically inclined; after he stayed a night or two and checked out, it was found that the ceiling fan and room light attached to the fan frame had been dismantled, packed up and carried away.
Fourteen new cases of influenza developed in Cape Girardeau within the last 48 hours, making a total of 24 cases; among those ill are Alice Snyder, Virgie Goss, Hattie Turner, C.J. Christ, Mollie Harper, Gladys McKinney, Burley Reynolds and Mrs. U.R. Ellis.
Clarence Nenninger and Glenn Lewis have opened a garage and salesroom in the Cahoon Building, 207 Broadway, and will be ready to accommodate the public tomorrow morning; they have taken the agency for the Davis and Maibohm cars; they will also operate a repair shop and will handle tires, oils and other accessories.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
