Out of the past: Jan. 26

1995

Notre Dame will be replaced within the next few years by a Catholic high school that will be built on a 30-acre site in the Cape Girardeau area near Interstate 55; the site hasn't been chosen; school officials expect to finalize plans and begin a fund-raising campaign over the next few years for the one-story, $4.5 million facility.

After 14 years as a member of the minority party, U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson is enjoying a benefit of being a member of the majority party: the chance to preside over House proceedings; Emerson was among Republicans chosen to preside over some of the opening day events in the U.S. House Jan. 4.

1970

Final approval is given to a general county budget of $788,353 and a roads budget of $272,725 by the Cape Girardeau County Court; the tax levy for the county general revenue fund will remain at 46 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the same as 1969.

"The Old and the New," depicting the 50 years' history of the Cape Girardeau Central High School yearbook, the Girardot, was the theme of the annual Girardot dance held Saturday night at the Arena Building; Danel Cotner, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dan B. Cotner, was crowned Girardot queen by Lee Bukstein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bukstein.