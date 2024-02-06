Out of the past: Jan. 26

1993

Since she was an ambitious fourth-grade student with her own science project, Ruth Hathaway has been involved in science fairs; this year she takes the helm as co-director of the 37th Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair; Hathaway, a chemist with Environmental Analysis South in Cape Girardeau, is the first director of the fair who works solely in the science industry.

The Cape Girardeau Sears, Roebuck and Co. store has escaped the chopping block; it will remain open while 113 other stores, with about 16,000 full-time jobs and 34,000 part-time positions, will close.

1968

A.J. Seier, a former Navy pilot, has been elected president of the Cape Girardeau Aircraft Owners and Pilots Club; Seier, an attorney, is associated with the law firm of Oliver, Oliver and Jones; he is secretary of the Municipal Airport Board.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, speaking at a Perryville Chamber of Commerce gathering, says the State Highway Department plans to place all the construction of Interstate 55 between Fruitland and Festus, Missouri, under construction within the next two fiscal years, if federal economy moves don't interfere.