Out of the past: Jan. 26

Since she was an ambitious fourth-grade student with her own science project, Ruth Hathaway has been involved in science fairs; this year she takes the helm as co-director of the 37th Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair; Hathaway, a chemist with Environmental Analysis South in Cape Girardeau, is the first director of the fair who works solely in the science industry.
The Cape Girardeau Sears, Roebuck and Co. store has escaped the chopping block; it will remain open while 113 other stores, with about 16,000 full-time jobs and 34,000 part-time positions, will close.
A.J. Seier, a former Navy pilot, has been elected president of the Cape Girardeau Aircraft Owners and Pilots Club; Seier, an attorney, is associated with the law firm of Oliver, Oliver and Jones; he is secretary of the Municipal Airport Board.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, speaking at a Perryville Chamber of Commerce gathering, says the State Highway Department plans to place all the construction of Interstate 55 between Fruitland and Festus, Missouri, under construction within the next two fiscal years, if federal economy moves don't interfere.
A resolution favoring changing the name of the Southeast Missouri State Teachers College here to Southeast Missouri State College was unanimously adopted Monday afternoon by the Board of Regents; the resolution, proposed by Judge I.R. Kelso, would eliminate "Teachers" from the name; the state Legislature must pass the change before it becomes official.
Enlisted Army reservists, with the exception of seniors, attending the Teachers College here, will be called to active duty in March, following the close of the current term; seniors will be permitted to complete their work and likely won't be called until May or later; there are now 53 Army reservists in the school, 35 of whom are in the Army Officers Reserve, unassigned, and 18 in the Army Air Forces.
Local fuel administrator L.B. Houck issues a new set of rules governing the use of fuel, and the opening and closing of all kinds of buildings and business houses; the rules were promulgated by the state fuel administrator and sent to Houck to put into effect; all business houses must now open no earlier than 7 a.m. and close no later than 10 p.m.; the one exception is that stores selling foodstuffs may open before 7 a.m.
Dr. A.M. Murphy, for many years a physician practicing at Whitewater, has opened an office in Haarig; his family has been living in Cape Girardeau several months at 123 S. Ellis St.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
