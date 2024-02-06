Out of the past: Jan. 26

Regional Eyecare Center Inc. has more than doubled its space, going from about 1,900 square feet to 4,500 square feet; Drs. Beverly Cleair and Robert Felker also are offering expanded hours for the center at 1749 Independence St.
Americans with disabilities have more civil rights today than they had last week; the Americans with Disabilities Act becomes a federal law, giving a big boost to an estimated 43 million handicapped Americans; for governments and their facilities, and businesses with more than 24 employees, ADA bans discrimination against people with disabilities.
The city and the owner of the last 29.43 acres needed for the improvement to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport reached agreement on its purchase yesterday; W.A. Georger was paid $23,000 for the land, the amount set by commissioners in the condemnation of the land; four other landowners came to agreement a week ago.
Goal for a fundraising campaign to build a new Saint Francis Hospital will be $1 million; but for every dime given by those of the community, an additional 90 cents will be invested so Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area will get a $10 million investment; part of the additional 90 cents is hoped to be received from the federal government under the Hill-Harris program, some of the funds will be borrowed and the remainder will be invested by the Sisters of St. Francis.
Breaking out in a storage room near the west side of the American White Cross laboratories early Saturday night, fire did considerable damage before being brought under control by a sprinkler system in the building and by firefighters; loss, however, was confined to a middle portion of the cotton manufacturing plant in the southeast part of Cape Girardeau.
At a dinner meeting, members of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce decide to omit Homecomers in August; instead, a patriotic Jackson Day pageant will be presented in May; Homecomers is called off for the duration of the war.
Edward Reno, one of the greatest living magicians, will give Cape Girardeans an opportunity of seeing some of the most mysterious of mysteries this evening at the Normal School; he will bring from a bit of paper thrown on the floor a beautiful rose; from a hat filled with confetti, a rabbit or two; cards will disappear and come forth before your very eyes.
The Rev. A. Bernthal, the popular pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church, is leaving this week for East St. Louis, Illinois, where he has accepted the pastor of St. Peter's congregation.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
