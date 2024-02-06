Out of the past: Jan. 26

1992

Regional Eyecare Center Inc. has more than doubled its space, going from about 1,900 square feet to 4,500 square feet; Drs. Beverly Cleair and Robert Felker also are offering expanded hours for the center at 1749 Independence St.

Americans with disabilities have more civil rights today than they had last week; the Americans with Disabilities Act becomes a federal law, giving a big boost to an estimated 43 million handicapped Americans; for governments and their facilities, and businesses with more than 24 employees, ADA bans discrimination against people with disabilities.

1967

The city and the owner of the last 29.43 acres needed for the improvement to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport reached agreement on its purchase yesterday; W.A. Georger was paid $23,000 for the land, the amount set by commissioners in the condemnation of the land; four other landowners came to agreement a week ago.

Goal for a fundraising campaign to build a new Saint Francis Hospital will be $1 million; but for every dime given by those of the community, an additional 90 cents will be invested so Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area will get a $10 million investment; part of the additional 90 cents is hoped to be received from the federal government under the Hill-Harris program, some of the funds will be borrowed and the remainder will be invested by the Sisters of St. Francis.