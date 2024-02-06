Out of the past: Jan. 25

1999

More than 60 people gathered beneath a funeral tent Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau to pray together and sing hymns of faith; behind them stood rows and rows of white crosses representing the abortions that have taken place in the United States since the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision; the people were participating in an ecumenical prayer service at the Cemetery of the Innocents near Interstate 55, an annual service held in connection with the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing abortion.

For Southeast Missouri State University and other institutions, the new millennium comes with a hefty price tag; the year 2000 computer problem known as the Y2K bug has sparked businesses and institutions to invest heavily in computer upgrades; the computer problem lies in two zeros; decades ago, computer programmers began using two digits to refer to years in software and the billions of microprocessor chips embedded in electronic devices; a computer would recognize "94" as 1994; but on Jan. 1, 2000, computers that aren't Y2K compliant could interpret 2000 as 1900, generating all sorts of computer malfunctions.

1974

Proposed construction of Cape Girardeau County's $750,000 law enforcement complex outside the city of Jackson is an effort to "thwart the will of the people" by changing the County Court location of some public offices "without the vote of the people," alleges a lawsuit brought against the County Court; the motion for an injunction against the court also charges that Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum and Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer, both of Cape Girardeau, are attempting to "subvert the constitution of Missouri" by proposing to allow the county to become indebted for an amount exceeding funds available this year or left over from previous years; the petition is filed in Cape County Circuit Court by Jackson city attorney Kenneth L. Waldron and Albert C. Lowes, attorney for a citizens group opposed to construction of the complex on the County Farm at Cape Girardeau.

Dr. H.L. McClanahan, a major figure in the Missouri Baptist Convention, has been named to succeed the Rev. Earl W. Tharp as pastor of Red Star Baptist Church; McClanahan was named interim executive secretary of the convention last year following a fund-handling controversy in the 600,000-member church.