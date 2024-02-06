Out of the past: Jan. 25

Jackson Free Will Baptist Church holds its first service in its new mission church, 611 Blanche St.; the congregation has been renovating the building with volunteer labor and help from the Missouri State Free Will Baptist Missions Department; Vernon Long is serving as pastor of the new church.
French developer Pascal Dunod's plan to build houses and a French bakery and restaurant on land purchased from Pioneer Orchard is moving ahead according to schedule, says Dunod's agent here; 80 lots have been surveyed and platted in preparation for an expected friendly annexation by the city in the spring, Sharon Hopkins says; she expects construction to begin sometime in the summer; last June, Dunod announced his purchase of 109 acres of the orchard on Highway 72 West of Jackson.
With interest rates running the lowest in a 20-year period, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday accepted the joint bid of Duncan Williams Inc. of Memphis, Tennessee, and Cape State Bank and Trust Co. of Cape Girardeau at the sale of $995,000 in Cape Girardeau School District bonds; the successful bidder submitted an average interest rate of 3.9441% on a bid amount of $997,238.75 for the 10-year bonds; the money will be used to renovate Franklin School, complete remodeling of Washington and Lorimier and to construct and equip an addition to the Vocational-Technical School.
A proposed county budget of $978,474 for general fund purposes and $278,282 for roads will be the subject of a pubic hearing before the County Court on Friday; the general budget is up about $74,000 from 1972, and the roads budget is up $19,000.
Speaking on the subject "The Jew in Prophecy", the Rev. D.J. Ballinger, pastor of Foursquare Church, initiates the third week of a three-week revival meeting at Foursquare Church at Jackson in the evening; the Rev. Evelyn Taylor of St. Louis held services the first two weeks.
Installation service for the Rev. C.E. Mount, pastor of Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, is held in the evening; the installation service follows a sermon by the Rev. T.A. Jeager of Jackson, the charge to the pastor being given by the Rev. Wayne W. Gray of Caruthersville, Missouri; the charge to the congregation is given by the Rev. H.T. Guthrie of Perryville, Missouri.
Judge Will Hirsch, in charge of the cotton campaign for the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, says a carload of Express cotton seed has been ordered from Wilson, Arkansas, and that the 1,200 acres it will plant have practically been pledged; Cape Girardeau Countians who have pledged to plant cotton this year include A.F. Lorberg, 15 acres; Dave Hahs, 10; John Swank, 10; H. Galeener, 10; J.F. VanGundy, 40; Oscar Royce, 30; Ed Cuscaden, 5; Ed Schneider, 5; J.C. Anderson, 40; W.H. Heisserer, 40.
Benedict Farrar of the firm of Study and Farrar, St. Louis architects supervising construction of the new Teachers College Educational Building, is very pleased with the progress of the building; inside work is being completed; names of prominent educators, which are to be carved on the stone frieze already laid on the top outer edge of the building, haven't been selected; laying of tile on the roof was delayed several days by bad weather; plastering, plumbing, heating and ventilation are well underway inside.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
