Out of the past: Jan. 25

1998

Jackson Free Will Baptist Church holds its first service in its new mission church, 611 Blanche St.; the congregation has been renovating the building with volunteer labor and help from the Missouri State Free Will Baptist Missions Department; Vernon Long is serving as pastor of the new church.

French developer Pascal Dunod's plan to build houses and a French bakery and restaurant on land purchased from Pioneer Orchard is moving ahead according to schedule, says Dunod's agent here; 80 lots have been surveyed and platted in preparation for an expected friendly annexation by the city in the spring, Sharon Hopkins says; she expects construction to begin sometime in the summer; last June, Dunod announced his purchase of 109 acres of the orchard on Highway 72 West of Jackson.

1973

With interest rates running the lowest in a 20-year period, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday accepted the joint bid of Duncan Williams Inc. of Memphis, Tennessee, and Cape State Bank and Trust Co. of Cape Girardeau at the sale of $995,000 in Cape Girardeau School District bonds; the successful bidder submitted an average interest rate of 3.9441% on a bid amount of $997,238.75 for the 10-year bonds; the money will be used to renovate Franklin School, complete remodeling of Washington and Lorimier and to construct and equip an addition to the Vocational-Technical School.

A proposed county budget of $978,474 for general fund purposes and $278,282 for roads will be the subject of a pubic hearing before the County Court on Friday; the general budget is up about $74,000 from 1972, and the roads budget is up $19,000.