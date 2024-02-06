Out of the past: Jan. 25

The Jackson Multipurpose Building Feasibility Study Committee met for the first time Thursday to study the possibility of building a multipurpose community building in Jackson; Dale Rauh, chairman of the new committee, suggested the first action of the committee needs to be a survey of residents to determine what the community feels the need is.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Ending months of speculation, Democratic Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday said he won't challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Kit Bond's bid for a third term next year; Carnahan, 62, says he will devote his "full attention" to his legislative package and serving as governor.
In beauty shops, barber shops, supermarkets and at club meetings the subject is the same: influenza; in Cape Girardeau, public school absenteeism was up yesterday, and hospitals are taking preventative measures to protect patients and visitors, although the spread of influenza hasn't reached epidemic proportions; hospitals announce they are temporarily restricting the visiting of patients because of the possible spread of influenza to other patients and visitors.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Declaring "the rationality of this ruling escapes me," Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, has wired President Nixon urging him to place the Chester, Illinois, Mississippi River traffic bridge under federal receivership; he also asked the president to direct a "serious review" of the recent order by Francis Turner, federal highway administrator, which upheld a hearing examiner's report that tolls on the bridge were justified.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees announce that Carl Bollinger of Cape Girardeau will serve as coach for its Golden Gloves boxing team, which will participate in the St. Louis tournament the first week of February; Bollinger, only recently discharged from the Marine Corps, was bantamweight titleholder of the First Marine Division, stationed in China.
Machinery used in the Dorsa Dress factory before it ceased operations here has been moved, most of it going to plants in St. Louis, with a few items sent to the Jackson factory.
Eight hundred and forty dollars -- representing the salary paid now to the health officer -- was set aside by the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday to add to the fund for health work in Cape Girardeau County; that amount, plus the $1,500 donated by the County Court, leaves $1,260 yet to be raised to secure the matching funds -- $3,600 -- promised by the Rockefeller Foundation.
Cape Girardeau was represented at the funeral services for Pope Benedict XV, which have been progressing since his death Sunday morning; the Rev. Joseph L. Lilly, son of Mrs. Edward S. Lilly of Cape Girardeau, and the Rev. Leo Foley, also of Cape Girardeau, are students in Rome and both attended the funeral for the late pope.
-- Sharon K. Sanders