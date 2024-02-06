Out of the past: Jan. 25

1997

The Jackson Multipurpose Building Feasibility Study Committee met for the first time Thursday to study the possibility of building a multipurpose community building in Jackson; Dale Rauh, chairman of the new committee, suggested the first action of the committee needs to be a survey of residents to determine what the community feels the need is.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Ending months of speculation, Democratic Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday said he won't challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Kit Bond's bid for a third term next year; Carnahan, 62, says he will devote his "full attention" to his legislative package and serving as governor.

1972

In beauty shops, barber shops, supermarkets and at club meetings the subject is the same: influenza; in Cape Girardeau, public school absenteeism was up yesterday, and hospitals are taking preventative measures to protect patients and visitors, although the spread of influenza hasn't reached epidemic proportions; hospitals announce they are temporarily restricting the visiting of patients because of the possible spread of influenza to other patients and visitors.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Declaring "the rationality of this ruling escapes me," Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, has wired President Nixon urging him to place the Chester, Illinois, Mississippi River traffic bridge under federal receivership; he also asked the president to direct a "serious review" of the recent order by Francis Turner, federal highway administrator, which upheld a hearing examiner's report that tolls on the bridge were justified.