Out of the past: Jan. 25

1995

Around 60 parents attended a meeting last night of Cape Girardeau's public schools redistricting committee at L.J. Schultz School; many in attendance felt the committee was trying to shut them out of the decision-making process, after the committee voted to hold half of its scheduled meetings behind closed doors; but after an outburst by parents opposing the decision, the committee changed its mind and voted to conduct business in the open.

Burlington-Northern Railroad's decision to increase the speed of its trains has prompted concern and protests from Southeast Missouri towns such as Holland, Oran, Steele and Portageville; the company notified the towns in mid-December that trains would start going 55 mph through the towns beginning April 1; the railroad is also seeking to make its 20 mph stretches in Hayti, Lilbourn and Sikeston shorter.

1970

Climaxing the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, a community observance is held at Grace United Methodist Church in the afternoon, sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance of Cape Girardeau; key speaker at the event is James R. Stricker, a member of First Christian Church.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rep. Martin P. Degenhardt of Perryville Route 5, the senior Republican member of the Missouri House of Representatives, died yesterday at a Perryville hospital at the age of 52.