Out of the past: Jan. 25

1994

Carl Ritter, Southeast Missouri State University's all-time leading scorer in men's basketball, had his jersey number retired during half-time of Monday night's game against Tennessee-Martin at the Show Me Center; his number, 32, is worn this season by Keith Brooks; therefore, the actual retirement will be at the end of this season.

Four downtown business groups endorse the Boyd Group's proposal for a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau over a competing proposal by Lady Luck; the $51 million Boyd Group complex -- which includes a riverboat casino, multilevel parking garage, restaurant, and offices and shops in the renovated Buckner-Ragsdale building -- would be built at the foot of Broadway.

1969

Cape Girardeau would be linked to Rolla, Missouri, by an improved two-lane highway and from there to Jefferson City by four lanes of pavement under a 10-year, $825 million highway program announced by the State Highway Department; the department says the system would require a bond issue of less than $450 million and an increase of two cents a gallon in the present five-cent gasoline tax.

Cape Girardeau's traffic bridge won't be exactly psychedelic in the spring and summer months, but it will be colorful; the State Highway Department has announced the bridge will be painted, top to bottom, Missouri to Illinois; first there will be a red lead prime coat; next will be a maroon second coat; and then a final coat of aluminum.