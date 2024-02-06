Out of the past: Jan. 25

Bob Brison has announced his retirement as superintendent of the Scott City School District; Brison has been in education 30 years, becoming superintendent of the Scott City public schools in 1986.
First Lt. Joseph M. Leavy, a native of Bloomington, Illinois, is the new commanding officer of Company A of the 1140th Engineer Battalion of the National Guard in Jackson; Leavy relieved Capt. David Davis of Oran, Missouri.
The County Court directs County Clerk Rusby C. Crites to write a letter to the County Civil Defense office, advising that the county is willing to participate in the Community Shelter Program; the program, which is a plan to locate all fallout shelter facilities in the county and assign people to shelters, would be financed by the federal government.
The Shawnee District honors 24 of its volunteer Boy Scout leaders here and gives them the highest council award for volunteer service during an annual appreciation dinner; scout leaders from six cities and 22 units are present for the event at the Arena Building, where Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., is master of ceremonies.
Aviation Cadet John R. Frankie, 26, of High Bridge, Wisconsin, and instructor Carl J. Kallefelz, 24, of Syracuse, New York, were fatally injured Saturday afternoon, when their Army training plane from Harris Field crashed in a corn field a mile south of Dutchtown near Highway 25; the plane plunged into a herd of cattle, killing two cows; the accident, the first occurring at the new Army airfield, took place during a routine training flight.
Formal announcement over the weekend by William Dewitt, vice president and business manager of the St. Louis Browns, that his club has selected Cape Girardeau as the site for its 1943 spring training camp, brings this community's baseball fever up to a new high; much needs to be done to prepare for the camp, including the rebuilding of the long-neglected baseball field in Fairgrounds Park to meet major league requirements.
Professor C.E. Benson, in charge of philosophy and psychology instruction at the Normal School, has been called upon by the government to be one of a squad of 50 philosophers to be trained at once for war work; Feb. 4 he will leave for Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, where the 50 men will be given a short course of instruction in the business of detecting shortcomings in the brains of the men now serving in the national armies at all camps.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
