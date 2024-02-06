Out of the past: Jan. 25

1993

Bob Brison has announced his retirement as superintendent of the Scott City School District; Brison has been in education 30 years, becoming superintendent of the Scott City public schools in 1986.

First Lt. Joseph M. Leavy, a native of Bloomington, Illinois, is the new commanding officer of Company A of the 1140th Engineer Battalion of the National Guard in Jackson; Leavy relieved Capt. David Davis of Oran, Missouri.

1968

The County Court directs County Clerk Rusby C. Crites to write a letter to the County Civil Defense office, advising that the county is willing to participate in the Community Shelter Program; the program, which is a plan to locate all fallout shelter facilities in the county and assign people to shelters, would be financed by the federal government.

The Shawnee District honors 24 of its volunteer Boy Scout leaders here and gives them the highest council award for volunteer service during an annual appreciation dinner; scout leaders from six cities and 22 units are present for the event at the Arena Building, where Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., is master of ceremonies.