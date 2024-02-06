Out of the past: Jan. 25

1992

The old wooden columns in the front of the Common Pleas Courthouse, which had become a target of rot and woodpeckers, were removed Friday; they will be replaced by fiberglass columns that will cover steel posts; Landgraf Construction is the contractor for the work.

A new president and chief executive officer has been named for First Exchange Bank of Cape Girardeau; David L. Prough began work last week.

1967

Field work for the preparations of a topographical map of the Cape Girardeau area is being conducted by a survey party of the U.S. Geological Survey; the map preparation here is part of an overall and continuing program of the federal agency to complete and maintain a series of standard topographical maps of the United States and its possessions.

The tornado that struck parts of St. Louis County last night triggered the heaviest half-hour of long-distance telephone traffic the St. Louis office has ever experienced and caused a surge of toll calls at Cape Girardeau as well; about 5,500 telephones in the damage area are out of order and more than 400 telephone workers, including some from this district, are on the scene.