Out of the past: Jan. 25

The old wooden columns in the front of the Common Pleas Courthouse, which had become a target of rot and woodpeckers, were removed Friday; they will be replaced by fiberglass columns that will cover steel posts; Landgraf Construction is the contractor for the work.
A new president and chief executive officer has been named for First Exchange Bank of Cape Girardeau; David L. Prough began work last week.
Field work for the preparations of a topographical map of the Cape Girardeau area is being conducted by a survey party of the U.S. Geological Survey; the map preparation here is part of an overall and continuing program of the federal agency to complete and maintain a series of standard topographical maps of the United States and its possessions.
The tornado that struck parts of St. Louis County last night triggered the heaviest half-hour of long-distance telephone traffic the St. Louis office has ever experienced and caused a surge of toll calls at Cape Girardeau as well; about 5,500 telephones in the damage area are out of order and more than 400 telephone workers, including some from this district, are on the scene.
Having come through the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor unscathed, Raymond Kipping, 25, recently wrote his mother, Anna Kipping of Cape Girardeau, that he is at Mare Island and has re-enlisted; Kipping took the Navy's medical course at San Diego, and is now a pharmacist's mate, first class.
Two weeks of revival services at First Baptist Church here close in the evening with the Rev James W. Kramer of Denver delivering his closing sermon on "Your Verdict for or Against Christ;" a city-wide patriotic rally was held at the church in the afternoon.
Directors of First State Bank of Illmo have approved a proposal to finance a calf club; the object of the club is to promote better dairy interests in the community; the bank will furnish funds to buy a certain number of calves to be placed with boys and girls of the community, who will care for the animals during the summer; later in the year, the calves will be sold at public auction.
Friends of Clyde Dyer and Elmer Miles, who departed last night for Casper, Wyoming, gave them a farewell party at the Miles home on South Lorimier Street; young Dyer and Miles are going West to seek their fortunes at the suggestion of Dyer's brothers, who already have made good and who have splendid positions in Casper.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
