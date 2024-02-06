Out of the past: Jan. 24

1999

The Jackson Ministerial Alliance sponsors a worship service in the afternoon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity; the Rev. Grant Gillard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, is the speaker; an ecumenical handbell choir performs.

Affordable, accessible public transportation for anyone who needs it; smooth traffic flow, adequate parking and well-maintained streets; easier accessibility in-and-out of Cape Girardeau and the pursuit of a MSA (metropolitan statistical area) regional designation were among topics discussed during a Vision 2020 meeting, held at Saint Francis Medical Center yesterday; the weekend session was the first meeting of the new group, which is an outgrowth of Vision 2000, a community improvement group established in 1987 to create a long-term community development plan for the city.

1974

A 35-member Citizens Jail Committee is circulating petitions throughout Cape Girardeau County asserting that the proposed move of the county jail from Jackson to the County Farm in Cape Girardeau is “wrong, illegal, arbitrary, capricious and nonsensical”; the petitions charge that the action of County Court Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum, Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer, Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain and others who are not named in favoring the proposed $750,000 complex at Cape Girardeau will “...result in expenditure of money of unconscionable proportions, three-quarters of a million dollars, on an undeveloped site that has no utilities of any type.”

The Rev. Earl W. Tharp confirms reports that he will retain his Cape Girardeau Board of Education seat after he moves from the city, if state statutes permit him to do so; Tharp resigned his pastorate at Red Star Baptist Church effective Feb. 1 to move to De Soto, where he will become pastor of First Baptist Church.