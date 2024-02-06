Out of the past: Jan. 24

Mary Kasten, president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, has filed for reelection to the board; Kasten, the wife of Dr. Melvin Kasten, filed for her fifth three-year term, having served on the board since 1961.

1948

Resorting to double-tripping to beat the ice floes that have slowed it to a snail's pace, the steam-driven Kokoda is engaged in a sort of shuttle race along the Mississippi River in the vicinity of Cape Girardeau as it seeks to hold its race advantage over the diesel-powered Helena, which is also having troubles; Capt. James Seaman orders two of Kokoda's barges tied to the shore 10 miles north of Cairo, Illinois; he then moves upstream with the remaining barges to Moccasin Springs; there he ties up the barges in a wide stretch of the river; Kokoda then speeds downstream to pick up the other two barges; it is expected to pass Cape Girardeau again around 4 p.m., depending upon the ice floes.

Warmer weather may be in the offing, but there is only a slight indication of it in Cape Girardeau, where the mercury dropped overnight to 5 degrees; the forecast is for slightly warmer weather tonight and Sunday, but there is also a prediction of more snow.

1923

Work on the Cape LaCroix Creek bridge, which had been out since early Sunday morning, was completed early yesterday, and the bridge is again open for train service; more than 100 men worked on the bridge Monday; two pile drivers, one on each side of the cut, worked constantly, while men labored through driving rain into the night to replace the timbers washed away.

The Public Service Commission holds a hearing in the morning to investigate the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway, examining two witnesses and the respondent in the case, Giboney Houck; Lee Bagby of the Cape Girardeau Portland Cement Co., declares his company would be inconvenienced by a discontinuation of the C.G.N.; likewise, H.H. Piatt, local retail coal dealer, speaks favorably about the road, saying he, like Portland Cement, has suffered only from the car shortage.

-- Sharon K. Sanders