Out of the past: Jan. 24

1997

The first mission of the new Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning Commission is clear: Avoid the mistakes of the past; commission members agree that before they delve deeply into developing a master plan for future county growth, their first step should be to identify the issues that led to voter rejection of a proposed master plan in 1992; that rejection led to the dissolution of the previous planning board.

A steady stream of people kept Missouri Department of Transportation representatives busy at a meeting last night to determine interest in a new road between Scott City and Cape Girardeau; groups as large as 30 gathered at times during the three-hour session at Scott City High School; participants pointed out their ideas for alternative routes between the two towns.

1972

The theft of several items from the Cape County Historical Society Museum in Common Pleas Courthouse is being investigated by Cape Girardeau police and the county sheriff's department; items taken by burglars -- who apparently scaled a partitioned interior wall on the second floor of the courthouse -- include a cape originally owned by Andrew Giboney, British Army dress uniform articles belonging to the late Capt. George E. Alt, the Col. Lindsay Murdock Civil War sword, a bell from an Indian elephant saddle donated in memory of Adelaide Russell and two fancy beaded purses around 100 years old.

Glenn Oldham, president of the Jackson Jaycees, was given the Distinguished Service Award by that organization at Saturday night's banquet; guest speaker at the dinner was State Rep. James E. Spain, D-Bloomfield.