Out of the past: Jan. 24

Saint Francis Medical Center officials say the hospital's decision to purchase a magnetic resonance imaging system it had leased since 1990 doesn't violate Missouri's certificate of need program; but the director of the state program says the Health Facilities Review Committee needs to take a closer look at the purchase; the hospital last year asked to replace the MRI system at a cost of $1.65 million, but was denied by the committee; since then, the hospital bought the leased system; now the committee plans to meet Feb. 5 in Jefferson City to discuss whether St. Francis must acquire a new certificate of need.
Margaret Thatcher won't be speaking in Cape Girardeau this spring, but Dan Quayle will and Clarence Thomas might as well; efforts to bring Thatcher, Britain's former prime minister, to Southeast Missouri State University fell through because plans couldn't be finalized in time to secure Student Government funding for this semester.
The fourth annual "Service for Christian Unity" is held in the afternoon at St. Mary's Cathedral, with this year's theme being "Fellowship of the Holy Spirit"; the event is under the sponsorship of he Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance; main speaker is the Rev. Joseph Nixon, pastor of St. James AME Church.
An occupational survey will be conducted Feb. 12-26 in the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Illmo-Scott City areas to help determine occupational training programs needed for prospective employees and those already employed; it is a cooperative effort among the schools in these cities, the Cape Girardeau Office of the Missouri Division of Employment Security and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.
Verbal notification has been received by Denver S. Patton, division superintendent of the local office of War Emergency Pipelines, Inc., that the Cape Girardeau office will be closed effective Feb. 1; the office was established in December 1944; the instructions came from the general office in Cincinnati and is a part of a program which will halt the activities of the wartime enterprise, which operated the Big Inch and Little Inch pipelines from Texas to the East Coast.
Thomas O. McGee of Danville, Illinois, has purchased Rigdon Laundering & Cleaning Service, 22 N. Sprigg St., from J.A. Rigdon; the transaction includes a five-year lease with an option to purchase on the building.
Fruitland will have the services of the Red Cross county nurse on the first Tuesday of each month; she will examine the school children and will advise teachers and parents as to the best way for keeping the little folks happy.
Harold D. Mabrey of Jackson buys an interest in the Thomas S. Lilly feed store in Cape Girardeau, the new name of the partnership to be Lilly & Mabrey; Lilly has been in he flour, feed and grain business in Cape Girardeau a number of years; his place of business on William Street burned out early Saturday morning with a complete loss.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
