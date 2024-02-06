Out of the past: Jan. 24

1996

Saint Francis Medical Center officials say the hospital's decision to purchase a magnetic resonance imaging system it had leased since 1990 doesn't violate Missouri's certificate of need program; but the director of the state program says the Health Facilities Review Committee needs to take a closer look at the purchase; the hospital last year asked to replace the MRI system at a cost of $1.65 million, but was denied by the committee; since then, the hospital bought the leased system; now the committee plans to meet Feb. 5 in Jefferson City to discuss whether St. Francis must acquire a new certificate of need.

Margaret Thatcher won't be speaking in Cape Girardeau this spring, but Dan Quayle will and Clarence Thomas might as well; efforts to bring Thatcher, Britain's former prime minister, to Southeast Missouri State University fell through because plans couldn't be finalized in time to secure Student Government funding for this semester.

1971

The fourth annual "Service for Christian Unity" is held in the afternoon at St. Mary's Cathedral, with this year's theme being "Fellowship of the Holy Spirit"; the event is under the sponsorship of he Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance; main speaker is the Rev. Joseph Nixon, pastor of St. James AME Church.

An occupational survey will be conducted Feb. 12-26 in the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Illmo-Scott City areas to help determine occupational training programs needed for prospective employees and those already employed; it is a cooperative effort among the schools in these cities, the Cape Girardeau Office of the Missouri Division of Employment Security and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.