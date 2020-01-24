Out of the past: Jan. 24

Jail sentences for some lawbreakers have been delayed because of overcrowding in the Cape Girardeau County jail; people sentenced to shock time or other short jail sentences have been asked to wait a month before serving their time.
Students in Scott City's public schools had a surprise inspection yesterday by Grande, a drug-sniffing dog from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department; the German shepherd didn't find any drugs, but school superintendent Douglas Berry says he plans to check again; the search was unannounced, even to the district's principals.
John Camp, The Missourian's correspondent at Perryville, Missouri, the past 15 months, has resigned to return to the University of Iowa to do graduate work in journalism; the newspaper's bureau office at Perryville will be closed until mid-February, when a new reporter will be assigned to the area.
Burglars went on a rampage in Cape Girardeau overnight, breaking into homes, businesses and automobiles at separate points throughout the city; hardest hit were businesses in the Morgan Oak Street district, including Golightly Air Conditioning, Heating and Sheet Metal Co., Griffaw Furniture Manufacturing Co., Cape Egg and Feed Co., Whiteway Gulf Service Station, Liberty Petroleum Co. Inc. and Swann and Sons Garage.
Word that Flight Officer John W. Day, former instructor at Harris Field, was killed in an airplane crash over Burma is received here by Mrs. Charles Farrow, 1829 Bloomfield Road, with whom Day and his wife resided while in Cape Girardeau.
The Homer Millikan Motor Co. has opened an automobile garage at 817 Broadway; the building formerly was occupied by an Atlantic & Pacific store.
Members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, meeting at the Commercial Club rooms last night, denounced Jack Dempsey, claimant of the heavyweight boxing championship of America, as a "slacker" and a man unfit to represent this country in an international bout; the resolution was passed as an expression of a desire to give Bob Martin, Inter-Allied Champion and a veteran of the last war, a chance to fight George Carpentier.
There is much speculation as to whether Main and Independence streets will be paved with concrete or brick; petitions are being circulated among owners of property on those streets, asking each to specify which of the two materials he prefers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
