Out of the past: Jan. 24

1995

Jail sentences for some lawbreakers have been delayed because of overcrowding in the Cape Girardeau County jail; people sentenced to shock time or other short jail sentences have been asked to wait a month before serving their time.

Students in Scott City's public schools had a surprise inspection yesterday by Grande, a drug-sniffing dog from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department; the German shepherd didn't find any drugs, but school superintendent Douglas Berry says he plans to check again; the search was unannounced, even to the district's principals.

1970

John Camp, The Missourian's correspondent at Perryville, Missouri, the past 15 months, has resigned to return to the University of Iowa to do graduate work in journalism; the newspaper's bureau office at Perryville will be closed until mid-February, when a new reporter will be assigned to the area.

Burglars went on a rampage in Cape Girardeau overnight, breaking into homes, businesses and automobiles at separate points throughout the city; hardest hit were businesses in the Morgan Oak Street district, including Golightly Air Conditioning, Heating and Sheet Metal Co., Griffaw Furniture Manufacturing Co., Cape Egg and Feed Co., Whiteway Gulf Service Station, Liberty Petroleum Co. Inc. and Swann and Sons Garage.