Out of the past: Jan. 24

1994

As city department heads in Cape Girardeau prepare budget requests for the next fiscal year, they're apt to cast a wishful eye at $735,000 in city coffers that isn't part of the budget; that money is off limits because it's the accumulation of license fees and tax funds paid under protest; about $205,000 is derived from gross-sales license taxes paid in protest mostly by Cape Girardeau automobile dealers, who contend the tax is unconstitutional.

Five new officers join the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the first step in a plan to bring more police presence to the community; new officers are Samuel L. Keeley, 23, Richard D. Pipkin, 22, Erik C. Lawrenz, 21, and Bridget D. Huff, 26, all of Cape Girardeau, and Joseph Tado, 31, of St. Louis.

1969

Members of the Southeast Missouri Peace Officers Association, meeting here yesterday, elected Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain as new president of the organization; elected secretary-treasurer was Cape Girardeau Police Lt. W.G. Wilson and first-vice president was Baldwin Young, state liquor control agent of Cape Girardeau.

The State College Board of Regents has approved final plans for the new Education and Psychology Building, bids for which will be received Feb. 26; the building includes space for the Campus School on both the secondary and elementary levels.