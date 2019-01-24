Out of the past: Jan. 24

As city department heads in Cape Girardeau prepare budget requests for the next fiscal year, they're apt to cast a wishful eye at $735,000 in city coffers that isn't part of the budget; that money is off limits because it's the accumulation of license fees and tax funds paid under protest; about $205,000 is derived from gross-sales license taxes paid in protest mostly by Cape Girardeau automobile dealers, who contend the tax is unconstitutional.
Five new officers join the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the first step in a plan to bring more police presence to the community; new officers are Samuel L. Keeley, 23, Richard D. Pipkin, 22, Erik C. Lawrenz, 21, and Bridget D. Huff, 26, all of Cape Girardeau, and Joseph Tado, 31, of St. Louis.
Members of the Southeast Missouri Peace Officers Association, meeting here yesterday, elected Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain as new president of the organization; elected secretary-treasurer was Cape Girardeau Police Lt. W.G. Wilson and first-vice president was Baldwin Young, state liquor control agent of Cape Girardeau.
The State College Board of Regents has approved final plans for the new Education and Psychology Building, bids for which will be received Feb. 26; the building includes space for the Campus School on both the secondary and elementary levels.
Cape Girardeau County has exceeded its quota in the Fourth War Loan campaign on the basis of incomplete returns on pledges from most school districts in the county, reports drive chairman Walter Oberheide; on the basis of these reports, pledges totaling $1,065,000 have been made; the quota was $1,052,000.
The Cape Girardeau County Court appoints Alonzo Foreman of Cape Girardeau as a justice of the peace in Cape Girardeau Township, succeeding the late Gust Schult; Foreman is a retired Frisco Railroad employee.
Fred A. Groves returns to Cape Girardeau in the morning from a New York aviation camp, where he was discharged last week, to again take charge of his Ford automobile company; after receiving his military discharge, Groves spent several days in New York City and then stopped off in Detroit on his way home to visit for a day or two at the Ford factory there.
John Hoffmeister has installed an electric hair-clipping machine in his Jackson shop, and it is quite an innovation; some customers are a little skittish and shy when the buzzer begins to work, but most of the fellows delight in a machine-made haircut.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
